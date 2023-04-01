‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Dollar Bill Views His Company as His ‘1st Born,’ According to Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful has kept fans coming back year after year with its blend of complex characters and intricate storytelling. Don Diamont’s Bill Spencer Jr. has been an integral part of both categories for years. And the actor recently opened up about just how seriously he takes his business.

Don Diamont | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Don Diamont’s character has the nickname of ‘Dollar Bill’

Diamont joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2009. But it wasn’t his first run with daytime soap operas. The actor was briefly part of Days of Our Lives before joining The Young and the Restless for more than 20 years. Prior to landing Bill Spencer Jr., Diamont even made a few appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful as his character from The Young and the Restless.

Bill Spencer Jr. emerged as the illegitimate son of the late Bill Spencer (Jim Storm). And as such, he inherited 50 percent of Spencer Publications. His devotion to the company ultimately earned him the nickname “Dollar Bill.” Diamont adamantly separates his character’s values from outright villainy, saying he is “more the head of a mafia family than he is crazed villain.”

Bill Spencer Jr. has a protective attitude toward his company

Still, Diamont admits Bill Spencer Jr. is a “complicated person” and a “win-at-all-costs calculating character.” But he sees a clear distinction between being a “homicidal maniac” like Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and his character.

In a recent discussion with TV Insider, Diamont revealed just how Bill’s actions are at least partly justifiable, given his own priorities. “Bill didn’t know anyone was in the building [when he blew up Spectra], and when he did learn, he went to great lengths to help Liam,” Diamont said.

“When Liam was trying to take his company, yes, there was a scene where Bill punched Liam. Nobody does that with Bill, least of all his own son. Bill sees his company as his firstborn. Nobody else can come after my sons, but he can keep them in line. Bill’s a damaged person. I’ve always played it that way. He’s not a crazy person.”

Don Diamont will remain on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ for a while

Clearly, Bill Spencer Jr. brings a distinctive dramatic flair to The Bold and the Beautiful. After all, there’s a reason the character has become a fan favorite. And thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if Diamont will be going anywhere anytime soon. At least not for a while.

The actor reportedly signed a new contract to stay with the daytime soap. Although no details have been announced, fans can rest easy knowing that “Dollar Bill” will likely be around and stirring up trouble for years to come. Only time will tell what the future holds for the character and his family.