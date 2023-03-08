‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Don Diamont Compares Dollar Bill to a Mafia Boss: ‘He’s a Complicated Person’

The Bold and the Beautiful has managed to be one of the only daytime soap operas still on the air. Fans continue to tune in for the show’s signature blend of high-stakes drama and complex characters. And star Don Diamont recently spoke out about how his character, Bill Spencer Jr., is a lot more complicated than fans might realize.

Don Diamont joined ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2009

Diamont joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Bill Spencer Jr. – the illegitimate son of Bill Spencer (Jim Storm) – in 2009. The character swept into the scene with a 50 percent ownership of Spencer Publications and has continued to be an integral part of the show. But The Bold and the Beautiful was hardly Diamont’s first brush with soap fame. In fact, it wasn’t even the first time he’d appeared on that show.

In 1993, Diamont appeared in a few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as Brad Carlton, his character on The Young and the Restless. The actor played that role from 1985 to 1996. Then, after a hiatus, he returned as Brad Carlton in 1998 until he left the show in 2009. At that point, The Bold and the Beautiful created the character of Bill Spencer Jr. with him in mind.

Why Don Diamont calls his character a ‘complicated’ person

In an interview with TV Insider, Diamont addressed Bill Spencer Jr.’s wild history on The Bold and the Beautiful. The character has time and again demonstrated his willingness to cross a line in order to accomplish his goal, a fact that Diamont believes makes Bill even more intriguing.

“Bill’s a ‘win at all costs’ calculating character. He deals in the highest of high-stakes business. It is in him to win. It defines him. It feeds him. The behavior you’ve seen from Bill [with Sheila] is about that. He’s a complicated person. He’s more the head of a mafia family than he is crazed villain. There’s a difference.”

Diamont justifies some of his character’s actions, including blowing up Spectra Fashions and punching his son Liam (Scott Clifton). The actor admits “Bill’s a damaged person” but one who is far from “crazy.”

Don Diamont revealed why Bill wears his sword necklace again

Although Bill Spencer can be an unpredictable character, fans recently noticed a key detail about the character has returned. Bill has long had a sword necklace in his possession, and this bit of symbolism returned around the time of the current story. Diamont revealed this item has special significance to the character, informing a lot about his character.

“[The sword necklace] is an extension of who he is. ‘Take no prisoners and win at all costs,’” Diamont told TV Insider. “The sword necklace took on a negative connotation at times as it has represented the worst of him. Maybe it does? The very thing that can create tremendous success in one area of your life can be your downfall in another. It represents winning at all costs.”