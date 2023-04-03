‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor to Play Ridge Forrester

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge Forrester is a member of the wealthy and prominent Forrester family. While the character has remained a staple on the soap for three decades, the face of Ridge Forrester has changed a handful of times over the years.

Here’s a look at all the actors who have portrayed Ridge Forrester throughout the decades.

Thorsten Kaye has big shoes to fill when it comes to Ridge Forrester (2013-present)

Thorsten Kaye on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

Actor Thorsten Kaye is no stranger to the soap world. Even before landing the role of Ridge Forrester in 2013, Kaye was already a soap legend.

According to IMDb, the 57-year-old actor began his soap career in 1995 after landing the role of Patrick Thornhart on One Life to Live. Kaye maintained his role as Patrick Thornhart until 1997 and was even nominated for a Soap Opera Digest Award in the category of Outstanding Male Newcomer.

After a two-year stint on One Life to Live, Kaye landed the role of Dr. Ian Thornhart on Port Charles, a role he maintained from 2000 to 2003.

Kaye followed up this work with a seven-year stint on All My Children, portraying Zach Slater from 2004 to 2011. After the soap was canceled in 2011, Kaye briefly reprised his role as Zach Slater on the revival web series in 2013.

The same year, Kaye took joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Ridge Forrester, one he has maintained for the past decade.

Ronn Moss portrayed the character for decades (1987-2012)

Actor Ronn Moss portrayed Ridge Forrester for 25 years.

Before taking on the role of Ridge in 1987, Moss was a rockstar in the band Player. The now 71-year-old artist put out his first studio album with Player in 1977. The band’s single “Baby Come Back” stayed at number one on the Billboard charts for three straight weeks in 1978.

Since leaving the soap world, Moss has continued an acting career. According to IMDb, his biggest work has come on The Bay, where he portrayed John Blackwell for 60 episodes from 2010 to 2020. Moss has also made appearances in the 2022 films Trail Blazers and Surprise Trip.

In addition to his acting career, Moss has also focused more on his music since leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. In 2013, Moss put out the studio album Too Many Reasons with Player.

Lane Davies had a brief stint as Ridge Forrester (1992)

While Ronn Moss or Thorsten Kaye come to mind when soap fans think of Ridge Forrester, another actor also briefly played the character. While Moss was on leave, actor Lane Davies stepped into the role. According to IMDb, Davies portrayed the character for 17 episodes in 1992.

While Davies only played Ridge Forrester for a short stint, the actor is no stranger to the soap world. From 1981 to 1982, Davies portrayed Evan Whyland on Days of Our Lives for 114 episodes. From 2002 to 2003, Davies also had a stint on General Hospital, portraying Dr. Cameron Lewis for 121 episodes.

Interestingly, like Moss, Davies’s biggest acting gig outside mainstream soap operas is on The Bay. Davies appeared on the series as Mackenzie Johnson for 29 episodes from 2010 to 2017.