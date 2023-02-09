‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Matthew Atkinson Would Love a Thomas and Brooke Affair

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is everyone’s favorite bad guy on The Bold and the Beautiful. For the past four years, his love for Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has gone unrequited. It’s time Thomas moved on, and Atkinson has a suggestion for his character’s new love interest.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Matthew Atkinson supports a Thomas Forrester and Brooke Logan fling

Thomas has been obsessed with Hope for the past four years. His obsession with Hope caused him to commit many misdeeds. Hope’s made it clear she doesn’t want Thomas and is happy with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Thomas is long overdue for a new love interest. The show could always bring back a former character or a newcomer for the hunky fashion designer. However, Atkinson thinks one woman could add a spark to Thomas’ life, and that woman is Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

After an epic fight with Brooke, Thomas declares war on her and the Logans. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m35Nfo1Rjy #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/fDvqgHUp2F — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 30, 2019

In a December 2022 interview with Bold Live supported the idea of a Thomas and Brooke pairing. “I love that idea. They have a history. I think Kelly and I would love to play that. That would be a lot of fun, especially with what’s been happening the last few years.”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ teased a romance between the two in 2010

Brooke has always been a part of Thomas’ life on The Bold and the Beautiful. As his former stepmother, she’s been there for him throughout his childhood and adulthood. However, the bond between the two has changed drastically, with Brooke being Thomas’ biggest critic.

But in 2010, the writers began toying with a romance between stepmother and stepson. Thomas and Brooke grew close as they worked on a men’s clothing line for Forrester Creations. Thomas created a media firestorm during a fashion show when he kissed Brooke. The two were in big trouble with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who warned Brooke not to get involved with his son.

When the clothing line became successful, Thomas and Brooke embarked on a tour. However, their plane crashed, and wound up on a deserted island. The pair found nourishment with berries, which caused them to hallucinate. During their hallucinations, the two visualized making love.

Thomas and Brooke were rescued, but neither could recall if they had sex. They agreed to keep quiet, but when Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) learned the news, she devised a plan. With his grandmother’s advice, Thomas lied about him and Brooke having sex, thus ending Bridge’s marriage.

Ridge reunited with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), but Thomas felt guilt for lying. He later confessed the truth, and Ridge dumped Taylor to return to Brooke.

Will Thomas Forrester and Brooke Logan embark on a forbidden romance?

A Thomas and Brooke affair would be unexpected and create shock The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope, Ridge, and Taylor’s reactions would be priceless when they learn of the romance. Yet, it’s doubtful anything will happen between the duo.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge buffers the tension between Thomas and Brooke. pic.twitter.com/g5q7Ar4tMI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 17, 2021

Thomas and Brooke still dislike each other, and he’s causing trouble for her family. Currently, he’s trying to worm his way back into Forrester Creations and sue for custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). As long as Thomas is around, Brooke will still be in fear of Hope’s life.

Maybe one day Thomas will move on from his Logan obsession and find a new woman. With Thomas moving on from Hope, maybe tensions will ease between him and Brooke.