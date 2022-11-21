‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Needs More Fashion Industry Events

For a show to be around for as long as The Bold and the Beautiful has been, there have to be some interesting storylines that can keep audiences coming. However, B&B fans have been calling for newer storylines, with many feeling like recent plots have become too stale or repetitive. It appears B&B finally listened by giving viewers a fashion event episode, and now fans want more of such events.

Fans are happy ‘B&B’ finally had another fashion show

When B&B began in the late ’80s, it mainly focused on the Forrester family and their fashion conglomerate. Aside from the constant betrayals, scandals, and heartbreak that are the norm for many soaps, B&B offered glitz and glamor, giving audiences interesting plots every episode.

Forrester Creations was one of the biggest names in the fashion industry in Los Angeles, and every brilliant designer and model wanted to work there. While the famous family battled several issues in running the business, they still delivered extravagant runway shows.

However, as the series progressed, the fashion events died down, and the plot focused on the characters’ personal lives. Fashion, which used to be the main plot point, took a backseat to everything else, and fans had enough of it.

Wow an actual fashion show after how long? ? — OvrDEdge (@OvrEdge) October 31, 2022

A recent episode featured a collaboration between Hope and Thomas and an elegant runway event episode that even had Big Brother 24 winner, Taylor Hale, appear as a model, and fans have gone nuts over it.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the show for the episode, with many stating that it was one of their favorite episodes. Fans made it clear they were happy to “finally” have fashion again on the show and hope for more fashion shows.

Fans had gotten weary of repetitive storylines

It’s so repetitive and annoying. Move on already! It’s unwatchable at this point. I would like to see $$Bill & Lee. Or anyone else#BoldandBeautiful — Marie Napoleon (@marie_napoleon) September 20, 2022

Fans may have tolerated B&B recycling storylines for a while but finally had enough of it and confronted them about it. Viewers called the show out for always replaying the Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge romance, saying they knew how it always ends, with Taylor heartbroken and Ridge and Brooke together. Fans got a reprieve from the Liam, Hope, and Steffy storyline when Steffy got married to her husband, Finn.

However, when Finn was presumed dead and Liam was by Steffy’s side, many fans feared that the show was setting up a return of the infamous plot. Luckily, Finn returned, putting an end to the love triangle that audiences had gotten tired of.

Now, fans want B&B to stop making Steffy and Thomas interfere in their parents’ love lives. Steffy and Thomas have expressed their hate for Brooke and would much rather have their father, Ridge, end up with their mother, Taylor.

However, given Ridge’s past inability to commit to Taylor, fans feel the nagging exhibited by the siblings has become boring and repetitive. Additionally, while fans feel Hope has found some new meaning in her life with her recent line, others think Thomas’s obsession is about to return, fearing the show will recycle the tired story.

Other fashion elements on ‘B&B’

Fans have constantly urged B&B to add more fashion events such as runway shows, parties, and galas to bring the cast together — and maybe even add a new family to create more interesting and fresh drama. Still, B&B has had some iconic fashion moments in the past.

Who can forget Sally Spectra stealing Forrester Creations designs and debuting the stolen designs on a rival catwalk in the greatest fashion showdown in the show? Or Brooke introducing her lingerie line at a press conference or Ridge proposing to Taylor, who was modeling a wedding dress? All these moments gave B&B some good storylines that kept audiences coming.

