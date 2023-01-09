‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Could Paris Be Thomas’ New Love Interest

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has a complicated love life on The Bold and the Beautiful. Like Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Paris waffles when it comes to men. Although things are quiet now, her love life will take another unexpected turn.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Diamond Whtie I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas Forrester shows a romantic interest in Paris Buckingham on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Paris’ love life has been a roller coaster since her arrival two years ago. Her most famous romance is with Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz), whom she fought her sister Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) for. Then there was Paris’ crush on Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Although Paris fantasized about Finn, luckily, nothing happened.

Paris and Zende’s relationship continued, yet the couple hit a roadblock when they disagreed over marriage. Zende was ready to settle down, while Paris wanted her freedom. Paris’ quest for freedom led her to Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arms, much to her mother Grace Buckingham’s (Cassandra Creech) disappointment.

After Carter dumped Paris at the altar for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), she and Zende reconnected. Paris and Zende are back together, yet they’ll face more challenges. According to Soap Opera Digest, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that another man competes with Zende for Paris’ affections.

So who’s the man that becomes infatuated with Paris? Of all the men, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) seems the likely candidate.

The show once teased a romance with Paris Buckingham and Thomas Forrester

Thomas is one of the many guys who’ve fallen under Paris’ spell. In 2021, the writers hinted at a possible romance between the two. Paris needed a new place to stay, and Thomas invited her to move into his apartment.

The new roommates became fast friends, and Thomas became attracted to Paris. The fashion designer planned a romantic dinner for Paris, who was touched by his gesture. Although it looked like the two were headed for romance, their storyline was dropped.

Paris stayed with Zende, and as for Thomas, he continued pining after Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). But the chance to rekindle a Thomas and Paris romance could be coming.

Will the two become a couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Thomas has become the show’s resident villain and again lost everything because of his scheming. He needs to move on from Hope and get his life together, and Paris is the woman who could help him. Paris admitted she thought Thomas was hot, and although he’s a bad boy, she may not resist his charm.

Thomas wants to return to his family and Forrester Creations’ good graces. Paris believes Thomas deserves a second chance since she’s gotten plenty herself. With Paris’ help, Thomas could set out on his redemption journey.

Of course, he’ll be tested when he begins falling for the young model. Thomas knows it’s wrong to go after his cousin’s girlfriend. Yet, he may not be able to resist his lingering feelings.

The big question is whether Paris will resist his charm. Will she embark on an affair with Thomas? Or will she stay true to Zende?