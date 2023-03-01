‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for March 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 2023 reveal professional and personal drama. New shakeups occur at Forrester Creations, while Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) remains torn between two men. Here’s what to expect for the coming month.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Matthew Atkinson and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Steffy Forrester makes a bold decision about Forrester Creations

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes a break from the Sheila drama to focus on work. The Forrester Creations CEO has a challenging business dilemma on her hands. With Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) fashion line faltering, the staff is looking for a solution.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Steffy has an idea to save the line. Steffy’s plan will involve bringing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) back into the mix. Thomas’ designs made Hope’s clothing line a success, but after he was fired, the brand went downhill.

Hope, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and others won’t like the idea. But if Hope wants to save her fashion line, she’ll have to play nice with Thomas.

Thomas Forrester seeks forgiveness

The past three months have been hard on Thomas. Thanks to his CPS scheme, he lost everything. He’s trying to return to his family’s good graces. After confessing he’s seeing a therapist and working on bettering himself, Steffy decides to give him a second chance.

With Thomas getting his job back, he’s ready to make amends for those he hurt. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Thomas apologizes to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Out of everyone, Brooke was the most hurt by Thomas’s recent scheme.

Thomas will apologize and profess he’s trying to change. Given his past misdeeds, Brooke has every right to be skeptical, and she may not be ready to forgive.

Will this finally be Thomas’ road to redemption that fans have awaited? Or will he revert to his old tricks?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter’s love triangle gets complicated

Everyone’s favorite villain has found herself in a love triangle. Sheila shocked everyone with her new romance with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Thanks to her billionaire beau, Sheila’s free from prison and living up it at Bill’s mansion.

However, she can’t let go of her ex-lover Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Although Sheila told Deacon they were over, neither can let the other go. The couple’s had several secret rendezvous, and Sheila knows they can’t keep doing this.

Sheila knows she needs to stay with Bill if she wants to keep her freedom and luxury lifestyle. However, she can’t forget about her connection with Deacon. According to Soap Ask, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila will have difficulty choosing between the two men.

Sheila’s dilemma becomes more complicated when Bill decides to pop the question. Is Sheila ready to exchange vows with Bill? Or will she trade it for a life with Deacon?