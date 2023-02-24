‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Feb. 27 – Mar. 3: Steffy Delivers Bad News to Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Feb. 27 through Mar. 3 reveal a week of shocking news. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the bearer of bad news, while Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) plans a huge gesture. Here’s what to expect for next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Hope Logan receives bad news from Steffy Forrester

Steffy and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) famous feud could be reigniting. This time the women are going to war over Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). During last week’s custody battle, Douglas stunned Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) by declaring he wanted to live with Steffy.

Steffy and her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), agreed Douglas could live with them temporarily. Hope isn’t happy with the arrangement and reluctantly agrees for Douglas’ sake. Hope has trouble adjusting to Douglas being away from home, and her problems worsen.

Ready to see what happens next? Watch today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/UDOWtXKkyo pic.twitter.com/M9k8POCCId — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2023

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Steffy delivers bad news to Hope. Odds are, the news is about Douglas’ living situation. Hope thinks she can drop in whenever she wants to see her stepson, but Steffy won’t allow it.

Much like with Thomas, Steffy is going to set ground rules when it comes to Douglas’ visitation. Hope will be annoyed by Steffy’s rules, and the two women will bicker. As with all soap opera custody battles, this one is getting uglier by the minute.

Sheila Carter is stunned by Bill Spencer’s romantic gesture

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) lives with Bill, but her heart still belongs to Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). The restaurant owner isn’t ready to give up on Sheila. He’s risking everything by sneaking around with Sheila, but Deacon doesn’t care.

Although Sheila’s adamant she and Deacon are over, she still loves him. Sheila’s love triangle with Bill and Deacon takes an exciting turn. According to Soap Ask, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint Bill plans a romantic gesture for Sheila.

Bill’s grand gesture could include an engagement. The Spencer Publications CEO is madly in love with Sheila and could be ready to take the next step. Will Sheila accept his proposal and become the next Mrs. Bill Spencer?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Liam and Wyatt Spencer are angry

Bill’s romance with Sheila has angered many people, including his sons Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton and Darin Brooks). Liam and Wyatt have made it clear they’re against their dad’s relationship. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal the brothers put Bill on blast.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam meets Bill and Wyatt at Il Giardino and makes a confession. pic.twitter.com/dyByMDVZ1N — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 3, 2022

Perhaps Liam and Wyatt learn about their dad’s engagement with Sheila and try to dissuade him. They tried once before to get Bill to dump Sheila to no avail. Chances are they won’t have better luck with their latest confrontation with Bill.