‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Thomas’ Redemption Is a Long Time Coming

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s bad boy. Since returning to town in 2019, Thomas has committed many misdeeds, most aimed at Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Thomas has received many chances to turn his life around, and this latest one will prove if he can be redeemed.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas Forrester is receiving a second chance on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Thomas is a beloved legacy character, but viewers have watched him get thrown under the bus for the past four years. His obsession with Hope caused him to do terrible things, including hiding the truth that Beth Spencer (Jordyn Lynn Ariza) is alive. After Thomas’ surgery for a traumatic brain injury, it seemed like he was on the right path.

However, the writers again turned him into a bad guy by framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for the CPS call. Thomas’ scheme broke up Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and sent him back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). But Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) exposed Thomas’ CPS scheme.

Is this the beginning of a Forrester family feud?? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/jrbg25Neuw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 19, 2023

Thomas’ latest misdeed cost him his job, son, and family. After Douglas chooses to live with Steffy over him and Hope, Thomas has an epiphany. Thomas realizes he needs to change and is taking steps to better himself. According to Soap Ask, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Thomas’ redemption arc starts with an apology to Brooke.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want the character to be redeemed

Things are starting to look up for Thomas. He and his sister Steffy had made amends thanks to Taylor’s mediation. Steffy believes Thomas is sincere in wanting to change and gives him the ultimate opportunity. Steffy asks Thomas to return to work at Forrester Creations.

Naturally, Thomas will jump at the chance, and with Steffy’s help, he might also repair his relationship with Douglas. Thomas starting a redemption storyline will make his fans happy. The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been calling for Thomas’ redemption on Twitter.

“When are we going to get better writing for Thomas, I am over this cycle with him; he deserves to grow, ” declared one fan.

“Oh, please stop trying to make Thomas the bad guy. just give Thomas a real love interest and reunite Thomas and Douglas. Douglas Forresters should never ever been with Hope Logan,” another commenter replied.

“Thomas was on the right track after his surgery until CS. I’m tired of you making him a villain. You’re getting ridiculous & infuriating. Not against temporary custody as long as he changes & Douglas can be with Thomas,” another fan wrote.

Will Thomas Forrester change for the better?

The Bold and the Beautiful appears to be setting up a redemption storyline for Thomas. However, given the writing for the show, many are skeptical of Thomas’ sudden good-guy demeanor. The writers need someone to prop Hope, Brooke, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and they always use Thomas.

Who loves to see Thomas and Hope getting along again? We know we do! ?‍♀️?‍♂️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Xj084Cn6G1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 22, 2020

Chances are Thomas’ redemption won’t last long, and he’ll be back to scheming against Hope and Liam. Whenever someone goes up against Hope, they end up losing. Thomas will once again be on the losing end of the stick if Hope and Brooke have their way.

The writers have received backlash for their constant villainization of Thomas. Other characters have done far worse stuff than him, yet are forgiven. Thomas deserves a second chance to redeem himself, and the writers would be wise to make it happen. If not, they might lose more viewers.