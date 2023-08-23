Christine Brown's solo cooking show has featured several members of her immediate family. Four of her children and her mom have all had guest spots on the web series.

Christine Brown’s solo cooking show, Cooking With Just Christine, is back for a third season. While the side project is completely separate from Sister Wives, some overlap exists. In the show’s first two seasons, several members of the Brown family have appeared, and it looks like season three is no different.

Four of Christine’s kids have appeared on her cooking show

Christine Brown’s cooking show might be called Cooking with Just Christine, but the episodes uploaded to TLC’s website are a family affair. Several of Christine’s kids have appeared in the series in the last two seasons.

Truely Brown, Christine and Kody’s youngest child, has helped Christine in the kitchen more than once. Mykelti Padron has also appeared. Most surprisingly, Aspyn Thompson has opted to appear on the web-based cooking series. Aspyn has largely shied away from the public but seems to be making an exception for her mom’s cooking show. Ysabel Brown has also popped into the kitchen to lend a helping hand.

So far, only Paedon Brown and Gwendlyn Queiroz have not appeared in the series. Gwen, a newlywed, is currently in Spain for a semester abroad.

Christine Brown’s mother showed up on ‘Cooking with Just Christine,’ too

Christine Brown’s kids are not the only ones who have appeared as guest stars on Cooking with Just Christine. The reality TV star’s mother appeared in one episode. Annie Stevens appeared as a guest when Christine showed viewers how to make her family’s chicken noodle soup. Sister Wives fans might remember Annie from earlier seasons of the series.

The former polygamist did appear on the series several times, but things weren’t always perfect between Christine and her mom. The mother-daughter duo didn’t speak for months after Annie opted to leave polygamy behind when she realized how unhappy she was. Interestingly enough, Christine would go on to do the same thing.

Are there more seasons to come?

Christine’s little cooking show is a web exclusive at the moment, but that doesn’t mean the network won’t choose to take it mainstream at some point. Right now, the series has three seasons. While Christine has already shared some really great recipes, fans are clamoring for more.

Christine nor TLC have announced whether the show will add a fourth season to its playlist at some point, but there is a good possibility it will happen, we think. Sister Wives might have been a struggling reality TV show at some point, but it has become one of TLC’s more successful franchises. While the Browns are no longer plural, viewers are still very interested in what they are up to. With Christine’s upcoming wedding, we imagine there will be even greater interest in Christine, specifically. That likely means nothing but good things for Cooking with Just Christine.