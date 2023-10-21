The Cast of ‘Sister Wives’ Has Made It a Habit to Get Married Close to Family Member’s Birthdays

Christine Brown and David Wolley's wedding seems to have come together perfectly. Did you notice the wedding date is close to another 'Sister Wives' star's birithday, though? Christine's not the first one to pick such a date.

Christine Brown has officially married David Woolley. The ceremony and location were unique, and it seems like Christine tried to separate her new marriage from her former spiritual union as much as possible. Still, old habits seem to die hard. Christine’s wedding date was within a day of her former sister wife’s birthday, and she’s not the first Sister Wives star to choose a wedding date that falls close to another wife’s birthday.

Christine Brown’s wedding occurred just a day before Robyn Brown’s birthday

Christine Brown is shaking the Brown name and almost all of her ties to Kody and her former life as a polygamist wife. Still, she managed to pick a wedding date alarmingly close to her former sister wife’s birthday. Christine and David tied the knot on Oct. 8, 2023. The day was filled with family and celebration.

The next day, on Oct. 9, 2023, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown celebrated Robyn’s 45th birthday. While we don’t know how the now-monogamous couple spent the day, Sister Wives fans are hopeful they spent it feeling sour about Christine’s breathtaking nuptials. While it’s possible the wedding date was completely coincidental, it feels equally likely that it was not.

Janelle Brown married Kody Brown a day after Meri Brown’s birthday

Christine’s wedding date could have been a coincidence, but it’s hard to offer the mother of six the benefit of the doubt when you realize another Brown wife also picked a wedding date close to another family member’s birthday. Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle Brown, were married on Jan. 17, 1993. The wedding date was just one day after Meri Brown’s 22nd birthday. Meri was Kody’s first wife.

Not only was the wedding within a day of Meri’s birthday, but their marriage date fell on Kody Brown’s birthday. It seems to have been by design. In the couple’s book Becoming Sister Wives, the Brown family revealed that Kody and Janelle planned to hold their spiritual ceremony on Meri’s birthday. Kody’s mother, Genielle Brown, stepped in and told the couple they couldn’t possibly start their partnership on that date.

Despite Kody and Janelle heeding Genielle’s warnings, there was still bad blood between Meri and Janelle. The former sister wives no longer speak and even revealed during their time on Sister Wives that being in the same car together felt too intimate during their plural marriage.

Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown all left Kody Brown within 18 months of each other. Christine and Meri consider themselves divorced, while Janelle prefers the term “separated” to describe the state of her relationship.