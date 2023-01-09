‘The Challenge 38’: Fessy and Cory Trade Shots on Twitter After Nelson’s Phone Call

The Challenge star Nelson Thomas phoned friend Cory Wharton during season 38 for advice. The four-time finalist was confused to discover that Nelson began working with Fessy Shafaat again as he considered the Big Brother alum “the enemy.” Following the episode, Fessy and Cory threw shots at each other on social media.

After the game turned from pairs into teams, Nelson Thomas felt like he was on the bottom and consistently out of the loop.

Therefore, he reached out to his friend and four-time finalist Cory Wharton for advice. The Teen Mom regular encouraged Nelson to target Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, pointing out they’d be tough to beat in the finals.

Nawww I don’t wanna hear it, here you go with that BIG TALK ?? y’all playin Patty cake or we trying to get this BAG https://t.co/e5V5vj8cGr — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) December 29, 2022

However, the veteran admitted he and Fessy were working together, shocking Cory, who considered Fessy “the enemy.” MTV posted a clip of their conversation to Twitter, and Fessy responded, “I don’t want to hear Cory’s ass crying neither when he gets tossed in for talking reckless.”

The Real World star quickly responded, “Naw, I don’t wanna hear it, here you go with that big talk,” and included laughing emojis. Cory continued, asking, “y’all playing patty cake, or we trying to get this bag?” As the MTV stars have recently gotten into boxing, it’s unclear if Cory challenged him to a boxing match or an elimination round.

Nelson saved Fessy after he betrayed him in ‘Double Agents’

During Total Madness, Fessy appeared to align with Nelson and Cory’s TYB (Team Young Buck).

However, the following season, the Big Brother alum ended Nelly T’s season after four episodes by intentionally throwing himself into elimination against his friend.

"The reason why I feel like I'm safe when you win is because I never did you wrong." ?



See if Faysal and Nelson can keep their truce when #TheChallenge38 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/unLnCWoYMo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 29, 2022

The move upset Nelson, and they couldn’t come to a conclusion during the reunion. Two seasons later, during Ride or Dies, the reality TV stars appeared to make up.

Nelson proved his allegiance by opting to save Fessy over his romantic interest Olivia Kaiser. His choice resulted in backlash online as many viewers considered it his opportunity to get revenge on Fessy for turning on him. However, Nelson stood by his decision as he believed it was best for his game.

Fessy eliminated Nelson for a second time

With help from his ex-girlfriend and teammate, rookie Nurys Mateo, Nelson broke his seasons-long streak of daily challenge losses by winning two.

However, it resulted in a target on their backs as the other competitors noticed her prowess, and he had to turn on people due to his many connections with the other players.

History ? repeats itself when friends-turned-foes-turned-friends-again, Nelson and Faysal, find themselves going head-to-head in elimination. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ZNYBUsCGzo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 30, 2022

Nelson crossed Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer by throwing them directly into elimination after she believed he had her back. They got their chance a few episodes later when Nelson found himself in the Zone.

Chauncey drew the “safe” dagger but opted to save seven-time champ Johnny Bananas over Nelson, forcing the veteran to compete against Fessy in another elimination round. However, he came up short again, ending his and Nurys’ game for good. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.