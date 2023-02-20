‘The Challenge’: Amber Borzotra on Getting Excluded From the ‘Big Brother’ Alliance: ‘It’s Weird’

Reality TV star Amber Borzotra previously competed on Big Brother, the same franchise as several other competitors who also joined The Challenge. They have teamed up and expanded into the Vacation Alliance but seemingly refuse to work with her. She recently opened up about being excluded from the group, calling it “weird.”

Amber Borzotra hasn’t become a part of the ‘Big Brother’ alliance

Big Brother alums Kaycee Clark, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Bayleigh Dayton, and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams joined MTV’s The Challenge in season 35’s Total Madness.

Additionally, all of them, except for Josh, who won season 19, competed in season 20, with Kaycee walking away with the victory. Therefore, they were familiar with each other and instantly teamed up until Kaycee sided with Nany González over Bayleigh, resulting in a massive blowout.

Love Islanders, Survivors, and Big Brother roomies from all over the world ? are joining the fray this season! ?



Meet the rest of the International Agents when #TheChallenge37 Global Activation Special airs TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV. ? pic.twitter.com/892ovByxoW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 9, 2021

Fessy, Josh, and Kaycee have returned for the next few seasons and remain a tight alliance that everyone in the house is aware of, except for an argument between Fessy and Josh that resulted in the former’s disqualification.

Amber Borzotra, who briefly competed in season 16, seemingly wasn’t welcome in the alliance. Although Josh appeared to invite her in as a number, Fessy and Kaycee notably never trusted her.

Amber isn’t sure why she’s not accepted in the ‘Big Brother’ alliance

In a February 2023 interview with the Challenge Mania podcast, Amber acknowledged her perceived rejection from the group.

She explained the trio had already played a season without her and had deemed her untrustworthy. However, the Double Agent champ isn’t sure what she’s done to earn the title other than turn on Are You the One? alum Amber Martinez.

The Big Brother-hood hits a roadblock when Fessy and Josh start going at it.?? #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/OjvODlKbFN — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 23, 2021

The reality star said she’s heard castmates like Tori Deal tell others not to trust her and doesn’t know where it originates beyond that. Additionally, Amber pointed out that she’s shown loyalty to the Big Brother alliance, even though they’ve turned on her multiple times.

“It’s weird, a weird energy,” she admitted. Amber thinks there might be something more profound to it, adding that she doesn’t believe the tight-knit group is telling her the whole truth. When asked if the Amber M. betrayal played a part, the Nashville native said she made the move to prove loyalty to other people. Additionally, she claimed the BB allies had done untrustworthy things as well.

Amber plans to return to ‘The Challenge’ despite a difficult three seasons

Throughout her three seasons on the show, Amber has had difficulty in the house as she hasn’t found a solid group of allies.

Many castmates don’t trust her and consider her fake, to which the Big Brother star doesn’t think there’s any merit. Regardless, Amber noted her love of the game in the podcast.

Bayleigh and Kaycee were Big Brother BFFs but in the bunker, Bayleigh feels like she's been forgotten about.



A new episode of The Challenge: Total Madness premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/MPVtAJM1Jm — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 24, 2020

Currently pregnant with her first child, the MTV alum presumably won’t appear in the upcoming season of The Challenge. However, she wants to come back “as soon I can.”

While Amber acknowledges she doesn’t know how she’ll feel when the baby arrives, admitting she has difficulty leaving her cats behind to film, the Double Agents plans to return as she’ll have a “bigger purpose.” Additionally, she believes her new experience as a mother will influence gameplay. The Challenge airs on MTV and Paramount+.