‘The Challenge’: Aneesa Says Jordan’s Treatment of Her During the Finals ‘Broke My Spirits’

The Challenge star Aneesa Ferreira seemingly rolled her ankle shortly after the second day began in the finals for Ride or Dies. Despite previously serving as an encouraging teammate, Jordan Wiseley appeared unsympathetic. According to Aneesa, his treatment of her affected her more than her injury.

Aneesa Ferreira injured her ankle during finals in ‘The Challenge 38’

On Day 2 of the finals in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the pairs had to race to a series of checkpoints where the first team to finish would earn an advantage for the next day.

Shortly after taking off, Jordan Wiseley encouraged teammate Aneesa Ferreira to take a shortcut through the woods, where she awkwardly stepped on a branch, presumably rolling the same ankle she previously broke.

The veteran didn’t stop to receive medical attention and continued racing.

However, her inability to run annoyed Jordan and he appeared unsympathetic to his injured partner as he barked orders at her.

Aneesa says Jordan’s treatment of her ‘broke my spirits’

Following the episode, Aneesa appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, where she also serves as a host, and recalled her experience with Jordan.

According to the veteran, the cast follows arrows that dictate the course, but Devin Walker convinced her partner that the competitors don’t have to follow it. Therefore, Jordan directed them through the woods, considering it a shortcut.

“hOw ArE aNeEsA aNd JoRdAn RiDe Or DiEs?” #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/OdJbBcUzH0 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 11, 2022

However, Aneesa had no interest in getting ahead of everyone as the final lasted 100 hours, and she knew they likely wouldn’t keep the lead. The veteran noted that she has endurance, even though Jordan is faster, and didn’t think her ankle would impede her. Instead, Aneesa claimed it was how her partner talked to her that “broke my spirits.”

Additionally, the Real World star admitted she found it challenging to rewatch because she worked hard despite the pain. However, his treatment of her “broke me emotionally,” and Aneesa admitted to crying throughout the final as a result. The veteran recalled going through many emotions at the time, notably pain and anger, but she noted her refusal to quit.

Aneesa and Jordan previously had an unaired fight in ‘The Challenge 38’

Tori Deal’s best friend and ex-fiance unexpectedly entered the house as a team by the end of episode 2. After an initial conversation, Tori and Jordan appeared interested in rekindling their romance as they cuddled in bed together.

However, he moved on with rookie Nurys Mateo, sending her mixed signals. It eventually resulted in a heated exchange between the formerly engaged couple as she found it disrespectful, but he insisted on pursuing his connection with the newcomer.

Aneesa and Jordan FLEW through this challenge. ?‍♂️ ? ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/8pvJunPCq6 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 1, 2022

But, it didn’t last long, as she was eliminated shortly later. After their argument, Aneesa gave her take on the situation during a December 2022 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast. She explained she saw Jordan and Nurys cuddling and made eye contact with Tori before her friend walked out of the house.

Tori admitted the encounter made her “uncomfortable,” and Jordan later asked Aneesa about it. However, the veteran refused to tell him due to her loyalty and thought Tori should have the opportunity to talk to him about it. According to Aneesa, her teammate got upset, causing a fight between them heading into the mini-final challenge. She admitted they almost refused to compete together but put their differences aside as soon as the race began. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.