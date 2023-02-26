‘The Challenge’: Ashley Mitchell Reveals Who She Would Have Competed With on ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell didn’t appear in Ride or Dies, presumably due to her disqualification from last season. The two-time recently revealed who she would have brought alongside her if she returned.

Ashley Mitchell on who she would have competed with in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Two-time champ Ashley Mitchell didn’t return for The Challenge: Ride or Dies after getting removed from the show last season for breaking the rules.

The incident happened off-camera, and host T.J. Lavin didn’t go into detail when announcing her deactivation. However, it’s believed it had something to do with veteran Josh Martinez.

Speaking to the Most Likely Two podcast in February 2023 after taking a break from the media, Ashley revealed who she would have teamed up with if she competed in Ride or Dies. The Real World star answered her sister, who she described as a taller, red-haired, fearless “badass.”

She thinks the two would have made great television and received more than a few confessionals, presumably referring to the only sibling pair Kaycee and Kenny Clark, who barely appeared in the season. According to the former winner, her sister doesn’t go off as often as she does, but when it happens, “be scared.”

Ashley got kicked off ‘The Challenge 37’

After her sudden removal, Ashley and Josh didn’t talk much about it and refused to reveal what happened. During a December 2022 live taping of the Challenge Mania podcast, Josh acknowledged the incident when a fan asked about it.

Again, he didn’t share details but admitted he felt her comment went too “low.” Even though the situation affected him, the Big Brother winner insisted he never asked for her removal and advocated for her return, calling her a good addition to the competitive series.

However, Tori Deal disagreed, noting Ashley’s remarks also offended production.

During the Most Likely Two podcast, the Final Reckoning winner also spoke about the incident, admitting she went through a depression afterward and didn’t leave her bed for a month. She has since moved to Costa Rica, where she’s gotten into a relationship and remained mainly off social media. Even so, Ashley noted she would come back if the show called her. It’s unclear if she’s gotten banned.

Ashley memorably kept million dollar prize and sent Hunter Barfield home empty-handed

After winning her sophomore season Invasion of the Champions, Ashley quit Dirty 30 almost as soon as it began before returning for Final Reckoning.

She and her nemesis Hunter Barfield won the season, but Ashley had the fastest time, allowing her to keep the entire million-dollar prize for herself.

The reality TV star pulled the unforgettable move to send him home empty-handed, etching her name in Challenge history.

During the podcast, she admitted she never considered splitting it, believing it was her “opportunity.” Hunter’s treatment of her just made it a little easier. Additionally, Ashley revealed that their drama started before the season when he wanted to hook up with her. Instead, she had a fling with Kyle Christie in the Challenge house.