‘The Challenge’ Champ Thinks Production ‘Fumbled the Bag’ By Not Bringing This Rookie Back

The Challenge champ Ashley Mitchell didn’t have the best working relationship with Dublin-based rookie Hughie Maughan during season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies. Regardless, the two-time champ thinks he should return.

Ashley Mitchell thinks production ‘fumbled the bag’ by not casting Hughie Maughan again

28-year-old Dublin native Hughie Maughan made his debut on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies after initially competing on Big Brother UK. However, he was eliminated by episode 8 and didn’t return for the following season, 38’s Ride or Dies.

For the first few episodes, he was paired up with Ashley Mitchell. Even though they didn’t have the best partnership, the two-time champ thinks he should’ve returned for another season.

While the vets have their target set ? will Hughie's nerves get the best of him and force the house to send a vet down to the lair? ? 3



Find out when a new episode of #TheChallenge37 airs TONIGHT at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/V032VL5dL7 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 1, 2021

During a February 2023 episode of the Most Likely Two podcast, the Final Reckoning winner admitted she thought production “fumbled the bag,” not casting the Dublin-based rookie for Ride or Dies.

Despite their history on the show, she referred to him as “one of my favorite humans.” In addition to her love for him, Ashley pointed out that the Big Brother UK runner-up is also a skilled swimmer and won an elimination.

Hughie won an elimination during ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’

In 2016, Hughie competed in series 17 of Big Brother UK where he finished as the runner-up after 50 days in the house. Five years later, he returned to reality competition TV for The Challenge, making his debut on Ride or Dies.

The Dublin native immediately teamed up with Ashley and competed in four daily challenges together. However, they didn’t mesh well, and the rookies were under attack. Hughie found himself in an early elimination when newcomer Corey Lay called him about, but he teamed up with Amber Borzotra for the round and won his way back into the house.

Not Hughie being betrayed by the booty. ?? #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/HzS8gD2Juz — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 2, 2021

Ashley made it clear that she didn’t want him to pick her again, and he went for Nany González instead.

However, it didn’t last long, as he ended up with Emy Alupei for the next mission, followed by Berna Canbeldek. The two happened to be the only rookie-rookie team remaining, making them the easy vote. However, Jeremiah White and Priscilla Anyabu sent them home in episode 8.

Hughie was previously exposed for past offensive social media posts

When episode 7 aired in September 2021, offensive social media posts Hughie made resurfaced. Some content dated as early as 2020 featured the Dublin native questioning why Black people can use the “n-word.”

Hughie spelled out the epithet, offending fans. Another screenshot featured the rookie commenting on a user’s post congratulating Love Island’s Kaz Crossley on becoming the first OG Black girl to become a finalist. He claimed it had nothing to do with race, inciting a back-and-forth with other commentators in which he doubled down on his remarks.

I want to apologise to anyone that is offended or hurt by anything they have read or seen from previous comments from me thats ignorant or insensitive on my end, I am sorry for having opinions and using terminology that isn't my place to be speaking on — HUGHIE MAUGHAN (@hughie_maughan) September 22, 2021

Additionally, he has reposted several articles to his Facebook and Facebook, responding to the contents pointing out something as racist adding his belief that people are too sensitive.

After the posts resurfaced, Hughie apologized in a series of tweets. He said he was ignorant and mistook his remarks as standing up for his beliefs. However, the Dublin native noted he has since realized it’s “not my place.” It’s unclear if he hasn’t returned due to his past content.