‘The Challenge’ Champ CT Tamburello Credits His Recent Winning Streak to His Son

The Challenge favorite CT Tamburello finished in the finals during his first two seasons but didn’t record a win until his ninth appearance. After welcoming his son, CT entered his “dad bod” era, impressively winning four out of the last eight seasons. The reality star explained how the birth of his child inspired his recent winning streak.

CT Tamburello explains how his son inspired his recent winning streak

In late 2022, five-time champ CT Tamburello and ex Lilianet Solares filed for divorce after four years of marriage. While the separation appears to have gotten messy, the Real World star told the Challenge Mania podcast he had no regrets because the relationship produced their son, CJ, 7, whom he called his “purpose and reason to step up.”

The Massachusetts native credited his recent winning streak to his child as the alum made it to the finals in five of his next eight seasons after welcoming CJ, taking home the victory in four. Additionally, CT revealed that he and his ex didn’t know what they would name their son until the baby shower.

Watch a new episode of #TheChallenge33, live, TOMORROW at 9/8c to see a bonus scene from this season featuring everyone's favorite member of Team Dad Bod, CT! ??? pic.twitter.com/ajc0uBzA55 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 19, 2019

The alum recalled being outvoted by “everyone” and decided to call him after CT. The reality TV star admitted he considered it “vain” then, so he wanted to leave a legacy where his son would be “proud” to carry the name.

Therefore, The Challenge champ said he began taking his opportunities on the show seriously and didn’t care what anyone had to say about his “dad bod” because he knew why he was there. When the podcast hosts pointed out that he won three out of the last four consecutive seasons, CT pointed out he started “caring.”

CT previously dated ‘The Challenge’ co-star Diem Brown

In 2006, The Challenge star met Fresh Meat’s Diem Brown while filming The Duel, and they quickly fell for each other, becoming one of the reality TV show’s early showmances and beloved storylines.

After filming wrapped, the couple attempted a relationship, but it didn’t work out as she wanted to focus on her career.

No matter what CT and Diem will always be a power couple! #BattleOfTheExes2 pic.twitter.com/cb8mhJtR7E — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 7, 2015

Several seasons later, they returned for Battle of the Exes (2012) and worked together well despite the breakup, earning second place. They competed together again during Battle of the Exes 2, which aired in 2015, where he wanted to redeem himself.

However, due to her medical disqualification, the pair had to leave the competition by episode 3. A few months later, she died from ovarian cancer. After her death, CT took a break from reality television. During this time, he met Lili, and the couple welcomed their son, CJ, in 2106.

CT has won the last three of four seasons

Following his time on The Real World: Paris, the MTV star joined the competitive spinoff The Challenge cast in its eighth season, The Inferno (2004).

He made the finals four times in his first eight seasons but only secured his first win in his ninth season, Rivals 2, alongside nemesis Wes Bergmann.

Victory looks good on CT & Amber B ? #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/akJonHbFiT — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 22, 2021

After his 2015 appearance on Battle of the Exes 2, CT took a four-season break, returning for 2017’s Invasion of the Champions after his son’s birth.

Following the victory, he returned for the following seven seasons, placing in the finals four times and winning three. CT won last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies alongside Kaycee Clark and revealed he had no immediate plans to return. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.