‘The Challenge’: Fessy Shafaat Had a Lot to Say Before ‘Ride or Dies’ — and Then He Failed Yet Again

The Challenge star Fessy Shafaat has talked for years about taking on the best in the game. In the past, the Big Brother alum has had a lot to say about taking on legends like CT Tamburello and Johnny Bananas. And in the most recent episode of Ride or Dies, Fessy got another shot to put his money where his mouth is — and then he failed yet again.

Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Challenge’ star Fessy Shafaat had a lot to say before ‘Ride or Dies’

Fessy is still relatively new to the world of The Challenge, but he already thinks he’s the greatest of all time. It wasn’t long ago that Fessy claimed on the Challenge Mania podcast that no one could beat him in the physical eliminations.

"Once again, Fessy proves how he doesn't have even a basic understanding of what it takes to win The Challenge, and he keeps making up excuses of why he isn't doing well. Is anyone shocked?"https://t.co/QenM3cD3jW — Jamie Beck ♑️? (@SurvivingGIST) January 26, 2023

“I’m really good at that s**t,” he said, per Heavy. “Like, those challenges, those eliminations, I don’t think people can beat me in a one-on-one, man-on-man physical elimination. Nobody in the history of The Challenge can beat me in a physical elimination.”

The ‘Big Brother’ alum failed yet again

In the last episode of Ride or Dies before the final, Fessy and his partner Moriah Jadea were one of five remaining teams. At the elimination, they faced off against Bananas and Nany Gonzalez — a matchup that fans had been waiting for ever since Fessy made his debut.

Not buying Fessy being too big for this. CT’s ass would be at the top chilling with Bananas right now.#TheChallenge38 — ?️ Unofficial Challenge Pod (@UnOffChallPod) January 26, 2023

In his confessional during the “Bridge It” elimination, Fessy continued telling his tale about how much better he was at The Challenge than Bananas.

“Bananas isn’t the greatest at a lot of things, but it’s the stupidest s**t that he excels in, and this is a prime example of some s**t that Bananas would be good at,” Fessy told the camera.

Fessy sucking a the elimination, and getting beat by Nany just pleasing to me and my challenge ancestors. #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/RYFrABHE2p — Shoddy (@Shoddy92) January 26, 2023

Using only three rungs, each partner had to make it to the top of a tower via a rope bridge. But in this endurance challenge, Fessy could barely pass the first rung each time before he fell. As he got more and more frustrated, it was clear that he still doesn’t know what it takes to win this game.

When it was all over, Bananas and Nany came out on top. While Fessy got the first official elimination loss of his Challenge career.

Fans of ‘The Challenge’ have labeled Fessy Shafaat ‘The Worst’ for one specific reason

Ever since Fessy made his debut on Total Madness, fans have had an issue with the former college football player for one specific reason — his performance never lives up to his ego.

While it’s true that he’s been a finalist twice, Fessy seems to think he’s on the same level as CT and Bananas — the literal GOATS of the game — who have more wins than anyone else who’s ever played.

"too big for this challenge" is simply ridiculous.

Do you hear "you need to hands for this challenge" from Jordan or "I am not smart enough for the puzzle" from…well most people.

You lost. Bye Fessy. Bye@johnnybananas @GamerVev #TheChallenge38 — Mar2No (@DosHig) January 26, 2023

Fessy’s physical strength made him a frontrunner on The Challenge at first. But ultimately, his performance and lack of strategy throughout each season has proven him to be a player who is all talk. He actually called out CT during Double Agents, and branded him a “used to.” But as soon as Fessy made it to the finale, he quit because he didn’t want to eat the food.

Fessy is the biggest bust in Challenge history. https://t.co/X68HLo3hHM — G. (@GuilleCummings) January 26, 2023

In one fan poll conducted after that season, Fessy was voted “the worst” Challenge player of all time because of his huge ego and quitter mentality.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.