‘The Challenge’: Jakk Maddox Says MTV Didn’t Protect Him From Hate Speech

The Challenge rookie Jakk Maddox pointed out an offensive comment about him on the show’s official Twitter account. He claims he asked MTV to make a statement about it but said the network refused.

Jakk Maddox says MTV didn’t protect him from hate speech

Shortly before the final part of The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion aired, the official Twitter account for the show tweeted pictures of several castmates, including rookie Jakk Maddox, to remind followers of it starting in the next hour.

Someone responded to the tweet, presumably about the Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love star, “nothing against gay people, but dude is doing way too much. I can see that guy being a pedo for sure.” The tweet caught Jakk’s attention, and he made an Instagram reel about it.

Although he claimed it didn’t personally “offend” him, the rookie said it pushes a “dangerous” homophobic narrative. Additionally, he pointed out it the remark is under a picture of him on the show’s main page and believes MTV should’ve responded. Jakk also posted a video of him presumably speaking with a producer about the situation to his Instagram story.

In a caption, he claimed he asked the network to “issue a statement condemning hate speech” but said they refused. “Sucks that this is where we are.” The comment in question is no longer available on The Challenge’s Twitter page, but the network hasn’t made any public statements about the remark yet.

Jakk debuted on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

After meeting Free Agents champ Laurel Stucky on Peak of Love, the two developed a friendship and competed on The Challenge: Ride or Dies as a team.

They unexpectedly found themselves nominated for the first elimination, but the dagger saved them.

Last week's elimination was neck and neck, but in the end, Laurel & Jakk secured the W ?



Find out who will enter The Zone next when #TheChallenge38 is all-new Wednesday at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/ZmPP6k6b3l — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 14, 2022

The pair flew under the radar until episode 5 when his friend Jay Starrett turned on the duo to his partner Michele Fitzgerald’s paranoia about Laurel. After sending Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider home, they ended up in the following elimination against Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley.

The veterans sent them home by the sixth episode, ending their game fairly early. After the season, Jakk claimed Jay reached out to him wanting to make amends, but the Ex on the Beach star blocked him after believing the Survivor standout only wanted to use the moment to create content.

Jakk originally appeared on ‘Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love’

In 2019, Jakk made his reality TV debut on the dating experiment Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

He arrived in the New Zealand-based chalet during episode 2 as Drag Race 6 star and American Idol alum Adore Delano’s ex.

Jakk Pls! The shade of it all ? #ExOnTheBeach pic.twitter.com/N2GJs2nJXG — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) December 20, 2019

The two initially wanted to rekindle their relationship, but Jakk hooked up with castmate Marlon Williams, upsetting Adore. Therefore, they decided to move on without each other, and Jakk eventually left the show in episode 9.

Before returning to MTV for Ride or Dies, he launched an OnlyFans account and published the book “Post Traumatic Sex Disorder.” It appears as though Jakk is currently single.