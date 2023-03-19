‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Admits to Downplaying an Early Illness in ‘World Championship’

The Challenge champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, didn’t make much of an appearance in the premiere episode of World Championship. He recently addressed his absence during his podcast, admitting he fell ill but downplayed it.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio admits to downplaying early illness in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio usually gives the opening toast when the cast initially moves into the house. During the Paramount+ hosted spinoff World Championship, the longstanding competitor hopped on a table and gave his staple toast.

However, his voice sounded much different. After the premiere aired, Bananas dropped an episode on his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, alongside teammate Justine Ndiba where he acknowledged his voice change.

They talked about how the cast got to know each other during the first few days in the house, and she joked she thought Bananas didn’t like the newcomers because he didn’t talk to them.

However, The Real World star clarified and told the listeners he fell very ill during the first couple of weeks in the house. Although he said he produced negative tests, Bananas claimed he was so sick he was convinced he caught COVID-19. Therefore, the veteran recalled keeping his distance from everyone.

Bananas claimed he didn’t want to become the first-draft pick

According to Justine, his behavior change confused his castmates, as they thought he didn’t want to compete that season. However, Bananas admitted he downplayed it and forced himself to interact at times because he didn’t want his sickness to make him a target.

The longtime competitor noted that he’s learned from experience that players will use any reason as an excuse to go after someone.

Additionally, the MTV star thought the other legends “were doing a lot” when courting the global MVPs and wanted to do the opposite. Justine admitted she initially considered picking three-time champ Wes Bergmann first due to the relationship he built with her in the house.

The All-Stars 3 winner was the first legend off the board to UK’s Zara Zoffany. Even though the edit made it seem as though Bananas wanted to become the first draft pick, the seven-time champ claimed he didn’t want to go Team UK as Nathan Henry’s disqualification left the group already down a person.

Is Bananas still dating Moriah Jadea?

Shortly before competing in World Championship, Bananas made it to the finals in the flagship’s Ride or Dies alongside veteran Nany González.

There, he met rookie Moriah Jadea. In her interview with MTV’s Challenge Podcast, she admitted he didn’t fit her usual type but noted she eventually for him. The couple had a showmance in the house that didn’t receive much airtime, and they seemingly attempted a relationship after filming.

Many fans spotted the pair in each other’s social media posts, and they attended a charity event together. However, in February 2023, she appeared to confirm the two had since parted ways.

Replying to a fan’s question who asked if the Florida native was single, Moriah answered, “yes, but no bad blood with anyone.” Bananas hasn’t publicly commented on his relationship status recently. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.