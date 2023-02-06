‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ and Moriah Jadea Seemingly Split: ‘No Bad Blood’

The Challenge rookie Moriah Jadea and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio had a showmance during season 38 that rarely made the episodes. They continued seeing each other after filming wrapped, but it appears as though the two have officially called it quits.

During their time on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and rookie Moriah Jadea hit it off, even though their showmance didn’t receive any airtime.

After filming wrapped, Moriah remained coy when asked if they were together during her appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Fessy isn't Moriah's #1 anymore?! ?



See if this ride-or-die pair can make amends during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/d8sRLNxmfb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 27, 2022

However, she confirmed the two remained in contact and called him a “great guy.” Additionally, she pointed out that he brings her up for business opportunities. But, a few weeks after the podcast aired, it appears as though the two have parted ways.

A fan asked if she was single, and the Florida native responded on her Instagram story with a video of her driving in a car and singing a song. In one caption, she claimed her life improved after she started trusting God instead of getting upset “when things don’t go my way anymore.” She posted another caption answering the follower, “yes, but no bad blood with anyone.”

Johnny ‘Bananas’ spent ‘days’ courting Moriah during ‘The Challenge 38’

According to co-star and veteran Aneesa Ferreira, the seven-time champ courted Moriah differently from other players he’s had flings with throughout his 20-season career.

She claimed he spent “days” pursuing her in the house and tried to win her over by frequently playing the guitar for her.

Anyone got some water??? Cause Bananas just put Jordan in the hot seat ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/DLUxlNbx02 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 11, 2022

However, the rookie didn’t want to hook up because she knew her family would watch, and she didn’t want to portray herself as someone she was not. Therefore, Bananas agreed to wait.

On the podcast, Moriah admitted Johnny “Bananas” doesn’t fit her usual type due to his age and height. When the game began, she recalled him attempting to kiss her in the kitchen but claimed she rejected it, resulting in others believing she was trying to play him. Instead, Moriah explained she denied the advances because she didn’t know him that well yet.

Moriah joined ‘The Challenge’ with ex-fling Fessy Shafaat

The rookie noted she noticed others seemingly jumping into relationships but wanted him to get to know her first.

She described his persistence in pursuing her by making her breakfast and coffee every morning, writing her love letters and poems, and presenting her gifts out of things he found at challenges.

Faysal and Moriah were SOOOOO CLOSE, but they just couldn't get it done. ?#TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8p on @mtv. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/cS8h3IBSvE — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 1, 2023

Moriah joined the cast of The Challenge: Ride or Dies with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. According to him, he attempted to contact her through social media, but she didn’t respond until he got verified.

He claims the two hung out several times until agreeing to take a step back as she wanted a relationship, and he preferred to keep things casual. However, they remained friends. During their time in the house, Fessy entertained multiple girls while she mainly focused on her lowkey relationship with Bananas. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.