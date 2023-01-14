‘The Challenge’: Jordan and Tori Have Had a Messy Season 38 — Where Do They Stand Today?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies has featured Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal competing against each other post-breakup. The couple called off their engagement over two years ago and had no idea they would come face-to-face in season 38. As the episodes have played out, things have gotten messy between the exes. The question is: where do they stand today?

Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal | MTV

Tori Deal didn’t know Jordan Wiseley would be competing on ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

It wasn’t until the third episode of the Ride or Dies season that three-time champ Jordan entered the game with Tori’s bestie Aneesa Ferreira as a twist. And when he did make his surprise appearance, Jordan admits it threw Tori off.

Initially, she was excited to see Jordan and shared how comfortable she was having someone she knew so well in the house. After years of no contact, the exes got the opportunity to hash out the abrupt end to their relationship while admitting in their respective confessionals that they had conflicted feelings.

Jordan and Tori rekindled their bond and started cuddling in bed — he even expressed his love for her. But, things started to sour when Jordan started openly flirting with fellow challenger Nurys Mateo. Seeing her ex cuddling with another woman upset Tori, and her feelings of betrayal led to an argument.

Things have been messy on ‘Ride or Dies’ — where do Tori and Jordan stand today?

Jordan made it clear to Tori that he’d done nothing wrong, and defended himself by pointing out they were broken up. Not to mention the fact that she had previously moved on with other men. Most notably, Tori hooked up with Fessy Shafaat not long after her engagement to Jordan was called off.

Some fans picked up on Tori’s hypocrisy right away, saying they didn’t mind Jordan flirting with Nurys. The reason was that Tori hooked up with Fessy before she announced her split from Jordan. Others, however, defended Tori and called out Jordan for re-establishing a connection with his ex before suddenly moving on to The Challenge rookie.

Jordan and Tori are both fan favorites. And as season 38 comes to a close, many are wondering where the exes stand today. After all, filming wrapped months ago. Well, according to Tori’s recent social media activity, it looks like the exes are on pretty good terms.

Jordan and Tori’s relationship continues to be front and center on ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

As Season 38 winds down, Jordan and Tori’s relationship continues to be at the center of the episodes. They actually reached a breaking point in the most recent episode after Jordan called Tori a “terrorist” for attempting to leverage their past romance to get him to make a decision in the game.

Their long, complex feud has essentially divided the house along team lines. But it appears that viewers will get to see Jordan and Tori put that all to rest before the season ends. When Jordan posted a series of shirtless selfies on Instagram in early January, Tori popped up in the comments by simply writing, “Get it.”

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.