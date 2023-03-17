‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Everything to Know About Kaz and Theo’s Relationship

Love Island stars and exes Theo Campbell, 31, and Kaz Crossley, 29, joined the cast of The Challenge: World Championship to compete for the global title and hefty cash prize. Although the two are on good terms, they’re both concerned about competing together as they didn’t have the easiest breakup.

In 2017, UK-based track star Theo Campbell debuted on ITV’s Love Island Series 3 for a few memorable weeks before his dumping.

Kaz Crossley, a make-up artist from London, appeared in the series for the following season in 2018, where she finished third alongside Josh Denzel.

We've got the proof of what Theo actually said to Jonny before their bust-up right here! Do you think he was in the wrong? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yCY3iHT8jX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2017

They pursued a relationship after the show, but it ended in February 2019 after six months of dating. Theo and Kaz began posting together a month later, announcing their romance.

During their relationship, he nearly lost his eye when a champagne cork flew into his face, leaving him with partial vision. She publicly supported him, and he thanked her for helping him through the experience. However, in February 2020, they ended their 11-month relationship.

Theo claimed she suddenly dumped him

After initially giving an abstract answer about their romance during the UK-based radio show FUBAR, The Challenge finalist confirmed they split. “I got slinged!” He insisted.

Theo claimed he was single for five years before meeting Kaz as he finds women “hard to deal with” but thought the reality star “might be a bit different.”

Josh and Kaz have dropped those three little words! ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Tk03Re3rhz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2018

According to the track star, he thinks the newfound fame after appearing on Love Island added “pressure” that made it hard to maintain a relationship.

Around the summer of 2021, the reality stars reunited on Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 2. Kaz joined the cast as a single, and Theo quickly entered the house. Initially, things were tense as he wasn’t over the seemingly sudden breakup, but they cleared the air with a private conversation. He admitted her ghosting him after the split hurt him and noted he felt she didn’t care.

Theo and Kaz hashed out their issues during ‘Celebrity Ex on the Beach’

Kaz apologized to him but revealed that she had to put herself first as she thought he could be a lot to handle in a relationship. Theo was grateful for the apology and wasn’t fully over her. However, she moved on. The London native eventually left the house on good terms with Theo.

His exes later entered the villa, but he didn’t rekindle anything with them. Instead, Theo had a short-lived relationship with another single, KC Osborne.

After @theo_campbell91's fiery arrival, can he and Kaz finally clear the air and move on? ?? >>> https://t.co/9I8VbKtoTI#CelebEx On The Beach continues TONIGHT at 10pm on MTV UK! ?? pic.twitter.com/BUg2RpWDOg — EX ON THE BEACH (@mtvex) February 22, 2022

In February 2021, The Challenge finalist announced his first child with influencer Sapphire Yhnell. The two aren’t in a relationship and currently co-parent.

His appearance in the World Championship marks his return to the series following his 2019 eye accident after impressive back-to-back runs in the War of the Worlds installments. Additionally, it appears it’s the first time the former couple reunited since their time on Ex on the Beach. Regardless, they’re currently on good terms as they work together with the other UK players. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.