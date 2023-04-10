‘The Challenge’: Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark Are Taking a Break From the Show: ‘I Hit My Max’

The Challenge couple Nany González and Kaycee Clark revealed their relationship during season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies. After competing in Ride or Dies together, the pair announced their plans to take a break from the reality show.

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark are taking a break from ‘The Challenge’

After finishing runner-up on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Nany González didn’t return for the spinoff World Championship with girlfriend Kaycee Clark, making it the Big Brother winner’s first season with the Real World star.

During an April 2023 Instagram Live, as World Championship is airing, the couple announced they’re taking a break from the reality competition show.

All eyes are on Nany and Kaycee when they start to get a little flirty at the bar.



See what happens Wednesday on The Challenge: Total Madness at 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/wARRJBLKYO — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 11, 2020

While Nany wants Kaycee to continue competing because she believes her girlfriend can win again, the New York native needs to step away for a little bit for some “Nany time” as she feels she “hit my max” after competing in six straight seasons.

The four-time finalist pointed out that she previously appeared in six seasons before taking a three-year break after Rivals 3 performance until War of the Worlds return, which she’ll likely do again. Until then, Nany plans to enjoy her and Kaycee’s new house and puppy. It’s unclear why Kaycee isn’t returning, as Nany seems supportive of her girlfriend competing while she stays home.

Nany hasn’t won a season of ‘The Challenge’ yet

Shortly following her debut on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011, Nany joined the cast of The Challenge in its 23rd season for Battle of the Seasons alongside her former roommates.

After a decent performance, she had a short-lived appearance in Rivals 2 before putting up one of her best showings in Free Agents, finishing second.

? It's been 10 years since Leroy and Nany met and graced our ?'s on Real World Las Vegas, and years later the two are like family ? pic.twitter.com/myoHjmkuIp — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 18, 2021

Despite an impressive run with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, they failed to make the finals. She then went home fairly early in Battle of the Bloodlines and Rivals 3 before taking a three-year break.

After her return, Nany did well in War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, and Total Madness before placing in the finals in the next three seasons. Despite coming close, Nany hasn’t secured her first win yet.

Kaycee and Nany began dating during ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’

She met Kaycee a couple of years after the California native won Big Brother 20 during 2020’s Total Madness. They quickly hit it off, but things seemingly didn’t cross the line as Kaycee dated someone else at the time.

Even though they competed in Double Agents, they kept their distance. They announced their relationship when they returned for Spies, Lies, and Allies.

After avoiding the Lair all season, Kaycee and Nany must go against each other in a surprise elimination to continue on in the final. ? #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/1sLWVTguzO — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 18, 2021

While the two, who seemingly dumped their respective partners for each other, insisted they waited until they were single, Kaycee’s ex Tayler Jiminez implied the Big Brother winner cheated on her with Nany.

The couple hasn’t responded to Tayler publicly. When Kaycee returned for World Championship, she told the audience in a confessional about her and Nany’s plans to start a family together. It’s possible they’ll use their upcoming break to begin growing their family.

