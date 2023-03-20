‘The Challenge’: Nelson Thomas Reportedly ‘Snapped’ at Tori Deal off-Camera in ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas has changed his image in recent seasons as he’s turned into one of the more selfless and loyal players. However, Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal said he “snapped” at her during the season.

After getting disqualified from 2017’s The Challenge: Dirty 30 for fighting, Nelson Thomas hasn’t gotten into any more physical altercations on the show. Additionally, his recent selfless acts, including throwing himself into elimination to save friend Cory Wharton, have created a redemption arc for him.

While alum Da’Vonne Rogers noted she enjoys watching him and his positivity, she admitted she wanted to see him “get mad” in a March 2023 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

The two-time competitor claimed she thought Nelson was a friend to Fessy Shafaat but didn’t think the Double Agents finalist repaid the favor. Veteran Aneesa Ferreira partially agreed, clarifying that she doesn’t want Nelson to have “misdirected anger.”

However, Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal claimed he “snapped” on her during the season because he felt left out of her across-team deal to protect Jordan Wiseley and Fessy. According to the reigning champ, Nelson called her “fake” and a “snake” in front of cameras but noted it didn’t make any episodes. She claimed he quickly apologized for his words, but the Are You the One? said his comments didn’t affect her. Before the conversation turned to his fling with rookie Olivia Kaiser, the veteran noted she thought Nelson did have some “spice” to him, but it didn’t make the edit.

Nelson went home before the finals in ‘Ride or Dies’

The Texas native returned for his ninth season alongside ex and rookie Nurys Mateo. The two proved themselves a force to beat as they won two out of the first seven daily challenges. However, their victories backfired on them as they had to nominate four teams for elimination.

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley, who the duo threw into the Arena the week before, won the daily in episode 7 and didn’t hesitate to say their names. Fortunately, they saved themselves by drawing the designated dagger.

When the season switched from pairs to teams, Nurys immediately found herself targeted due to her competitive abilities and budding relationship with Jordan. Nelson found himself in the Arena the following week when his team lost the daily.

Chauncey Palmer opted not to save him as the AYTO star directly threw him and his girlfriend Amber Borzotra into an early elimination, forcing Nelson to face ally Fessy again. He came up short for a second time, ending his and Nurys’ game by episode 12.

Tori and Nelson both returned for ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Nelson immediately returned for the spinoff World Championship alongside Tori as legends. The Global MVPs, or representatives of the UK, USA, Argentina, and Australia franchises, had to compete in a multi-stage opening qualifier that determined who would compete in the season’s first elimination.

Argentina’s Claudia Albertario lost, cementing her spot against the winners’ (Grant Crapp and Zara Zoffany) pick, Australia’s Kiki Morris. Claudia went home alongside UK’s Nathan Henry, who was medically disqualified, and the remaining cast picked Legends as partners based on the order they finished the qualifier.

Danny McCray placed fifth and chose Tori, and Nelson was automatically paired with the second-to-last finisher, Argentina’s Sofia “Jujuy” Jiménez.

The duo finished the next challenge last, earning a spot in the Arena against Nelson’s choice of KellyAnne Judd and Tristan Phipps. However, they couldn’t figure out the elimination game, becoming the second male and female to be eliminated. The Challenge: World Championships airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.