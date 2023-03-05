‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Reveals Crush on Competitor, and It’s Not Horacio Gutiérrez

The Challenge standout Olivia Kaiser developed a fling with Nelson Thomas while filming Ride or Dies. Following the season, she posted content with her teammate Horacio Gutiérrez, teasing a possible romance. However, Oliva has since revealed she’s crushing on a different Challenger.

Olivia Kaiser reveals crush on Devin Walker

Love Island winner Olivia Kaiser debuted on The Challenge: Ride or Dies alongside pro soccer player Horacio Gutiérrez. They maintained they were only friends, but viewers began suspecting more between them when the couple uploaded pictures together during a night out after the finale aired.

The two haven’t come forward and revealed if anything is happening between them, but Olivia recently admitted she has her eyes on another Challenger.

During a live taping of the Challenge Mania podcast, the rookie told the sold-out crowd that she’s crushing on Ride or Dies champ Devin Walker. After Nelson Thomas’s elimination, Olivia shared during an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that she began spending much time with Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal.

As Tori and Devin are partners, it’s likely he and Olivia were able to get to know each other. It appears as though the Are You the One? alum is single, but he hasn’t responded to the clip of the rookie admitting her crush yet.

Jakk Maddox and Hughie Maughan are also crushing on Devin

During his November 2022 episode of the Official Challenge Podcast, Jakk Maddox also admitted to crushing on Devin.

Paired with Free Agents champ Laurel Stucky for Ride or Dies, the Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love star revealed he developed “energy-based attractions” for two male players while competing.

Jakk noted he finds Devin attractive and is drawn to his “a**hole” personality, adding, “he’s a man.” Veteran and co-host Aneesa agreed, admitting that the Rivals 3 finalist has an “appeal,” leading her to have crushed on him as well previously.

Additionally, Jakk named four-time champ Darrell Taylor as his other attraction, noting the Road Rules star is “cool and confident in himself.” Season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies rookie Hughie Maughan recently responded to one of Devin’s tweets calling him “so g**amn sexy for me.”

Olivia recently had a fling with Nelson Thomas

While competing in Ride or Dies, Olivia developed a fling with veteran Nelson Thomas. It appeared as though they would give their relationship a try after filming, especially when they stayed together following his choice to throw her into elimination over his ally-turned-nemesis Fessy Shafaat.

However, Olivia chose not to pursue anything more with him after the show due to everything she went through following a freak accident in the finals.

The two gave their sides of the breakup on podcasts, with Nelson telling Death, Taxes, and Bananas that she broke his heart. Additionally, he claimed she ended things with him due to his past.

On the other hand, speaking to the Challenge Podcast, Olivia said he didn’t understand that she needed space after the season. The rookie also admitted she saw “red flags” in him in the house and should’ve cut things off with him then. They attempted to hash out their feelings at the reunion, but he still has her blocked on social media.