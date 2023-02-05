‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Claims Nelson Thomas Showed ‘Red Flags’ in the House

The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas has been accused of showing warning signs in a relationship, most notably by ex-girlfriend Angela Babicz who took him on Dr. Phil as a result. Rookie Olivia Kaiser, who connected with Nelson during season 38’s Ride or Dies, recently claimed she saw “red flags” in him.

Olivia Kaiser said Nelson Thomas has blocked her after ‘The Challenge 38’

After initially claiming he wouldn’t speak negatively about his split with rookie Olivia Kaiser, veteran Nelson Thomas opened up about it during his December 2022 appearance on Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

He accused her of taking him on a “rollercoaster” and cutting him off due to his past.

In February 2023, Olivia appeared on the podcast hosted by co-star and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, where she admitted she didn’t think the two could have a friendship as she knew the situation upset him.

The seven-time champ then played a soundbite of Nelson talking about their split, which “irritated” Olivia. She pointed out that he blocked her and didn’t think he respected her, as the veteran posted a quote about people behaving differently on-and-off camera. According to the rookie, the two talked and left things on a good note.

Olivia says Nelson showed ‘red flags’ in the house

However, his subliminal message puts a “wrap” on that because she considers it “petty” to start drama on social media.

Additionally, she revealed that Nelson exhibited “red flags” in the house as she began noticing how mad he got over little things.

For example, Olivia recalled jokingly taking off Fessy Shafaat’s shoes after a drunken night, upsetting Nelson. She admitted to leading him on by inviting him to hang out with her in Alaska after filming but claimed she didn’t want to hurt his feelings.

The rookie noted she should have been more straightforward with him and ended their fling in the house but found it difficult due to his vulnerability. When it comes to his past, Olivia insists it had nothing to do with her pulling back from him but thinks he’s holding on to it as a reason they couldn’t work out.

Olivia previously detailed her side of the breakup with Nelson

In her interview with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Olivia detailed why she chose to friendzone Nelson. Shortly before appearing on Death, Taxes, and Bananas, she explained she fell for Nelson due to how “safe” he made her feel in the house.

While she believes they genuinely connected, the rookie compared their situation to a “quarantine” and thought she wanted someone to fill a void.

After his elimination, Olivia remained in the house for another three weeks, during which she bonded with Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal, causing her to question her feelings for Nelson, eventually losing them. After her exit, Olivia recalled speaking to the veteran, who immediately wanted to see her.

However, she only cared about her comfort at the time due to a freak accident in the finals that almost cost her an eye. The Love Island winner claimed Nelson didn’t understand and got upset, ultimately making her realize he wasn’t her “person.” The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.