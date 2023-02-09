‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Final: Production Let Aneesa Traverse ‘Unsafe Terrain’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final started with several injuries. Olivia Kaiser was taken out of the competition entirely after a golf ball struck her in the face and shattered several bones. And Aneesa Ferreira faced difficulties after she rolled her ankle. Here’s what led to Aneesa rolling her ankle in “unsafe terrain,” according to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers ahead.]

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira | MTV

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final shows Aneesa Ferreira rolling her ankle

Aneesa Ferreira is no stranger to injuries in The Challenge. Unfortunately, she experienced yet another injury in The Challenge Season 38 final.

Day two of the 100-hour final involved host T.J. Lavin telling the competitors what was next for them after their rough night of sleep in tiny tents. Lavin explained the teams had to compete in a race with checkpoints, and the team to complete their checkpoints first gained an advantage. The race began on foot, with Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa heading off on a different path to hopefully shorten their time. Unfortunately, Aneesa rolled her ankle after stepping on a twig the wrong way. She limped and walked the rest of the run, blaming Jordan for the mishap.

Aneesa’s rolled ankle resulted in fighting between her and Jordan. While Jordan wants Aneesa to push through the pain and run, Aneesa doesn’t want to strain her ankle further. The fighting seemingly continues through the rest of the final.

Aneesa Ferreira’s rolled ankle was from ‘unsafe terrain’

Is this the end of the road for Jordan and Aneesa? ? #TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8/7c only on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/JdOWhnECS0 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 8, 2023

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio spoke about Aneesa Ferreira’s rolled ankle situation on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. According to Johnny, Devin Walker originally had the idea to make shortcuts on the trail.

“Devin takes credit for this …,” Johnny said. “He’s like, the reason that happened is because we asked producers, they were like, here’s the course you gotta run, follow the trail. And Devin goes, ‘Can we pilot our own course? Like, can we take shortcuts if we want?’ And they were like, ‘If you want. You’re gonna be running through a forest and very unsafe terrain.'”

Johnny then called Jordan a “try-hard.” After hearing Devin’s idea, Jordan encouraged Aneesa to run through the tougher areas.

“So Jordan, obviously being the try-hard that he is, is like, ‘Alright Aneesa, let’s go through the wilderness,’ and that’s when she rolled her ankle,'” Johnny continued. “So, Aneesa rolling her ankle while Jordan got the blame — Devin was actually the one who put the idea in his head.”

Do she and Jordan Wiseley win ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

And then there were 6️⃣… #TheChallenge38 100-hour final continues in less than one hour on MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/VcwrWs21Pu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 9, 2023

Despite Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley’s best efforts, they don’t win The Challenge Season 38. Spoilers posted to Reddit note Tori Deal and Devin Walker take home the win. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González come in second place.

Fans will likely see Jordan and Aneesa again in the future. Aneesa is one of the most well-known women veterans in the game and still hopes to win a season. Jordan is also one of the show’s best male competitors, and the drama between himself and Tori Deal made for good TV.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

