‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Olivia Kaiser Describes Bizarre Hospital Stay in Argentina

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final proved almost fatal for rookie contestant Olivia Kaiser. Olivia faced two injuries during the final: one involved a ricocheted golf ball to the face. Here’s what she said about her bizarre hospital stay in Argentina before she could return to the U.S.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers ahead regarding Olivia Kaiser.]

Olivia Kaiser faced 2 severe injuries in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final

The beginning of The Challenge Season 38 final marked the end of the road for Olivia Kaiser. Olivia and Horacio Gutiérrez were the favorites to win as the only rookies remaining in the competition. Unfortunately, Olivia experienced her first injury when a carabiner dug into her finger and exposed a nerve.

“They knew it was going to be rough for me continuing, but they cleaned it out with this antiseptic, which honestly hurt so bad,” she told Variety. “I was screaming. I’ve never felt pain like that. It hurt worse than my face. So, we were rushing because of my sitting down and getting my finger cleaned.”

The next checkpoint involved using a slingshot to hit targets with golf balls. Olivia’s finger injury impacted her ability to use the slingshot, and her slingshot ended up twisted. When she launched the golf ball, it hit her between the eyes at over 100 miles per hour.

“I was contemplating my entire life,” she said. “I was like, ‘Did I just get permanently damaged for the rest of my life because of a TV show?’ I was so mortified. What are the chances that I got hurt twice with bad injuries?”

She explained her bizarre experience at an Argentinian hospital

The Challenge Season 38 final occurred in Argentina, and Olivia Kaiser was immediately rushed to the hospital following the golf ball injury. She explained her experience in the hospital to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Olivia said she spent a day in the hospital in Argentina before they asked her if she wanted to return to her hotel room. “I was scared to go back because they didn’t fully know what was happening,” she said. “I was like, does Argentina just not take it seriously, or do I just not understand what they’re saying? … There was just that communication barrier.”

Ultimately, Olivia chose to stay in the hospital, though Argentina didn’t have individual hospital rooms for each patient. A woman in the same hospital room thought Olivia was physically abused. “I had two black eyes. Someone thought I was a battered woman in the hospital,” she continued. “Someone was like, ‘Are you OK?'”

Additionally, MTV sent a security guard for Olivia, but she couldn’t communicate well with the guard given the language barrier. “They sent a security guard to watch me and stuff, but they barely speak English,” she said. “We’re just staring at each other. I don’t have my phone. … It was just a lot.”

Will Olivia Kaiser return?

Is Olivia Kaiser planning on returning after her injuries in The Challenge Season 38 final? She says she is. She’s told multiple podcasters that she’s started getting into better shape in anticipation of production asking her to return.

Olivia hopes the next season doesn’t have an “exes” theme. She spoke to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast about her relationship with Nelson Thomas. And she has other notable reality TV exes she doesn’t want to get paired with in the future.

“I just hope the next season’s not exes because I have two exes that I do not want to do a show with and I don’t even know if I would do it,” Olivia said.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

