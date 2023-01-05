MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is getting interesting with the new twist at play. The original ride-or-die pairings are now split, and individual eliminations are underway. So, who gets sent packing in episode 13? Here’s what fans believe goes down, according to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who’s eliminated in episode 13.]

Faysal Shafaat hoped Moriah Jadea would throw the daily challenge for him in episode 12

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated there was trouble ahead for Faysal Shafaat and Moriah Jadea. Faysal and Moriah entered the competition as ride-or-dies, but T.J. Lavin’s new twist introduced midway through the game threw a wrench in their companionship. Moriah and Faysal became team captains for new teams, pinning them against each other.

Faysal started with Johnny “Bananas,” Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, Chauncey Palmer, and Olivia Kayser on his team. Moriah began with Jordan Wiseley, Nany González, Devin Walker, Amber Borzotra, Horacio Gutierrez, Kenny Clark, and Nurys Mateo on hers.

Faysal clearly has the more stacked team, but his team lost the daily challenge in episode 12. Before the challenge, he asked Moriah if she could make her team lose, which would help him avoid elimination. However, she didn’t go through with his request, and Faysal landed in the elimination challenge against Nelson Thomas. Faysal sent Nelson (and Nurys by proxy) home.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in episode 13?

Will the drama in episode 12 impact who goes home in episode 13? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, it might.

A fan on Reddit believes Faysal’s team wins the daily challenge in episode 13, which puts Moriah’s team on the chopping block. It’s a women’s elimination week, which means two of the women on Moriah’s team will go head-to-head. The spoilers suggest Moriah competes against Nany González, and Nany wins. This potentially sends Moriah home, though she still has a chance to return with Faysal in the game.

It’s unclear if Faysal has a hand in throwing Moriah into elimination. It’s not good for his game to lose his original ride-or-die partner, as they’re still connected through the twist. But given how he’s played the game since the new twist, it seems he’s happy to stay somewhat detached from Moriah.

How far does Faysal get? Does Moriah return?

If The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit are correct, then Faysal is Moriah’s only shot at getting back in the game. So, how far does he get?

Additional spoilers suggest the new team twist ends during episode 15. Players will then return to their original ride-or-die pairs, and the players who outlasted their original partners will have to pair up with them and participate in a redemption challenge to try and get back in the game as a team. Aneesa and Jordan, Kenny and Kaycee, and Faysal and Moriah compete.

Faysal and Moriah reportedly win the challenge, returning to the game as a team.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

