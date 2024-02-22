Nurys Mateo doesn't think highly of Emanuel Neagu. Here's what she siad about 'The Challenge' Season 39 star being the 'worst human' in the cast.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 finale is nearly over, and fans get to see the last remaining cast members duke it out for the champion title. Emanuel Neagu has skated his way to the final without ever entering an elimination this season, and he’s made several enemies along the way. Here’s what Nurys Mateo said about Emanuel being the “worst human” in the entire cast.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 finalist Nurys Mateo calls Emanuel Neagu the ‘worst human’ to join the cast

'The Challenge' Season 39 competitor Nurys Mateo

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 finale is here, and the finalists must fight for the big money. Emanuel Neagu made it to the finale without stepping foot into an elimination. The Romanian dancer wasn’t the source of much on-screen drama this season, but fans now learn he didn’t have many friends in the house. Nurys Mateo talked poorly of him on The Zach Nichols Podcast.

“Emanuel was never my friend,” Nurys clarified. “I never even spoke to him until TJ [Lavin] told us, ‘Hey, you made it to the final.’ I never spoke to him. Literally never. Oh, aside from the time he was trying to attack me with Jay [Starrett]. I knew nothing about Emanuel other than he danced, and he was Romanian.”

Zach Nichols then called Emanuel an “idiot,” and Nurys agreed. “I think Emanuel is actually the worst one out of everybody in the cast,” she added. “Not the worst competitor, just the worst human.”

Emanuel Neagu had issues with several cast members

Several cast members from The Challenge Season 39 seemingly had issues with Emanuel Neagu. Not only did Nurys Mateo speak ill of him, but Big T Fazakerley called him out for cheating on his girlfriend with several women in the house.

“As if Emanuel’s coming for anyone this season when we all lived in a house with you and we all know who you had sex with even though you have a gf,” she posted to X, according to Monsters & Critics. “Honestly, ppl jumping on the big T hate train.”

She posted again that she didn’t realize Emanuel “had issues” with her. Emanuel also posted about Big T and claimed he was never worried about her in the game because she was never “a threat” to him.

Aside from The Challenge Season 39 cast, other cast members from past seasons took issue with Emanuel. Jordan Wiseley seemingly had issues with Emanuel, which may have been related to Emanuel’s past relationship with Tori Deal.

Will he return for ‘The Challenge’ Season 40?

The Challenge Season 39 finale spoilers note that Emanuel Neagu wins first place, taking home the largest chunk of prize money from the pot. Nurys Mateo wins second place, which might also be why she dislikes him after the game. Nurys had to fight for her place in the house a lot harder than Emanuel had to fight.

So, can fans expect to see Emanuel in The Challenge Season 40 cast? The official cast listing isn’t out just yet, but early rumblings from PinkRose suggest there’s a possibility that Emanuel could receive a call from MTV. Given the cast member’s beef with several recent cast members and veteran players and his incredible physical capabilities in challenges, he’d likely bring much-needed drama and entertainment to the new season.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion finale airs on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

