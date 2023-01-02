‘The Challenge’ Stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Welcome Their Second Child Together

The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono married in March 2021, a few months before welcoming their first child, baby boy Anthony Joseph. The couple soon after announced another pregnancy and gave birth to a daughter Liliana Marie.

Nine months after giving birth to their first child Anthony Joseph, The Challenge stars Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono announced their pregnancy with their second baby.

The married couple posted a picture to Instagram of their oldest son sitting in a yard with a sign reading, “only child expiring December 2022.”

Throwing it back to the start of Jenna and Zach's relationship. ? Catch vintage seasons of The Challenge streaming for free on @PlutoTV!https://t.co/YsYtH7uyqS pic.twitter.com/65BAIU427h — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 27, 2019

In August 2022, a couple of months after revealing the pregnancy, Jenna uploaded a picture of the 20-week 3D sonogram of their baby to Instagram, where she shared the gender, announcing they were expecting a girl. On December 27, Zach and Jenna welcomed their baby girl, Liliana Marie.

Several co-stars congratulated the couple, including Angela Babicz, Josh Martinez, Mark Long, Tori Deal, Britni Thornton, and her close friend Kailah Casillas. Additionally, Challengers who are also parents, such as Kyle Christie, Brad Fiorenza, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Cheyenne Floyd, Melissa Reeves, and Derrick Kosinski, also sent good wishes to the couple.

Jenna and Zach have dated since 2017

The Challenge stars met in 2015 while filming Battle of the Exes. They developed a relationship and dated on and off before becoming official in 2017 when they reunited on Invasion of the Champions.

In December 2019, following her Total Madness appearance, he proposed to her, and they planned to marry in February 2020.

Zach is happier that Jenna got picked than she is! ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/Km747jVyeq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 7, 2019

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reschedule.

In February 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together as they decided to start their family after postponing their wedding a second time. Instead, the MTV stars decided to have a private ceremony in which only close family members attended in March 2021 before welcoming their newborn baby in September.

Will Zach and Jenna return to ‘The Challenge?’

A few months after welcoming their son, Zach and Jenna had their dream wedding with their friends and extended family.

The reality TV stars shared several behind-the-scenes pictures of their wedding day to their Instagram story, documenting them arriving at the church together to celebrate on a party bus to their reception, where they kissed and ceremoniously cut the cake.

Watch Zach's reaction when he confronts Jenna about THE RUMOR! ? #TheChallengeInvasion pic.twitter.com/IbQRqwKQXe — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 9, 2017

Her cousin Brianna Julig, who viewers remember from their entertaining partnership on Battle of the Bloodlines, alum Nicole Zanatta, reigning champion Kaycee Clark, and veteran Nany González, who served as a bridesmaid, attended the wedding and also uploaded pictures of the special day to their social media.

Since getting married and welcoming their son, the two haven’t returned to The Challenge as they raise their family. Jenna might not compete again, but viewers will probably see Zach again on the reality competition show in the future. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.