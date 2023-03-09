‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Is Taking a ‘Break’ From the Show

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 ended with Tori Deal and Devin Walker as the winners. Now, Tori’s back in The Challenge: World Championship, but fans might not see her for a while after the season concludes on Paramount+. Here’s what she said about taking a “break” from the show.

Tori Deal is competing in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ after winning ‘Ride or Dies’

‘The Challenge’ star Tori Deal | MTV

The Challenge Season 38, Ride or Dies, put competitors to the ultimate test. While cast members got to compete alongside their best friends, those who made it to the final had to endure 100 hours of physical and mental gameplay that put their relationships to the test. Ultimately, Tori Deal and Devin Walker won The Challenge Season 38 thanks to their ironclad friendship and communication ability.

Now, Tori’s back and hoping for another win. She’s competing in The Challenge: World Championship and spoke to OzarksFirst.com about whether she thought she’d have a target on her back from the MVPs. The MVPs come from The Challenge international shows, whereas the legends come from MTV’s The Challenge flagship shows.

“Going into the World Championship, I thought, ‘Oh, we’re the legends. We’re going to work together, we’re going to dominate these MVPs.’ That was wrong,” she shared. “We immediately got paired up with them and it literally took our political strategy and threw it out the window. We had to really think on our feet when we were in there.”

She said she’s taking a ‘break’ from the show

There’s a new champ on the block! ? Tori has seen it ALL and she’s ready to make some BIG moves on #ChallengeWorldChamp. ? Don’t miss the premiere of The Challenge: World Championship WED MARCH 8 only on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/XQpXTQ3e47 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 17, 2023

Tori Deal heads into The Challenge: World Championship after her win from The Challenge Season 38. But it looks like she might take a breather after this season airs.

Tori spoke to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast after her Ride or Dies win. “It was a happy ending,” Tori said. “I’m thankful to be a part of it. I can’t believe I f***ing won. I’m so f***ing happy. I can’t wait to take a break from this s***. A few more little things, and then a break. A big, big break.”

The “few more little things” might include World Championship, meaning Tori won’t return for The Challenge Season 39. With that said, fans would be surprised if she’s missing from the following season. Tori has become one of the most notable female players on the show, and she certainly brings an audience.

Are Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal friends? They’re competing again in the same season

"You can't say trust Imma hold up the deal and then not hold it up?!" ?‍♀️

Tori and Jordan are rehashing their BIGGEST fight of the season during Part 1️⃣ of #TheChallenge38 reunion tonight at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/yvKxMTNyGu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 22, 2023

Not only is Tori Deal competing on The Challenge: World Championship after The Challenge Season 38, but so is Jordan Wiseley. Jordan and Tori reunited after their breakup for the first time on Ride or Dies, which caused a lot of stress for both of them. It seems they got over their conflict, though.

As for where the exes stand now, Tori said they’re friends. “We are great friends,” she told E! News. “He just texted me a video about how being vegan is stupid, so, like, we’re always going to clash, but we’re good friends.”

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.