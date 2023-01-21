‘The Challenge’ Alum Says the Show ‘Traumatized’ Her, Claims CT Tamburello Isn’t a ‘Nice’ Guy

The Real World: Portland star and The Challenge alum Anastasia Miller infamously became the “other woman” when CT Tamburello hooked up with her during Rivals 2 while trying to get back with Diem Brown. Anastasia admitted she was “traumatized” for years after her early exit and claimed CT isn’t a “nice” guy.

Anastasia Miller briefly appeared on ‘The Real World’ and ‘The Challenge’

Shortly after appearing on The Real World: Portland, Detroit native Anastasia Miller made her debut on The Challenge for Rivals 2.

She quickly developed a fling with CT Tamburello but he remained focused on getting back with Diem Brown, ultimately resulting in a fight in which she slapped him.

They say every time TJ Lavin laughs, an angel gets its wings ?? #TheChallenge32 https://t.co/hnWqldhlWq pic.twitter.com/I7RvBhmnnn — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 30, 2018

The newcomer went straight into elimination, requiring her and teammate Jessica McCain to hang upside down over water.

However, Anastasia didn’t feel well enough to compete, causing host TJ Lavin to savagely tell her that she shouldn’t smoke cigarettes without eating. Following her short-lived time on the reality competition show, the Real World star stepped away from the community. In a July 2021 interview, she resurfaced to interview with Mike Lewis, where the Detroit native opened up about her experience on post-The Challenge.

Anastasia addressed her infamous fight with CT Tamburello

The MTV star began by describing the long-running competition series as a “cruel” and “toxic” environment that benefits the male players.

She claimed she didn’t know the recurring personalities before competing in Rivals 2 and wasn’t privy to CT and Diem’s romance. According to Anastasia, she remembered CT as the first person to approach her as she read a book before the game began, a move the reality star considers “calculated” in hindsight.

It was one of the most powerful moments in reality television history: after secretly battling cancer, Diem Brown bravely removed her wig on Season 13 of MTV’s The Challenge and everyone took notice — especially CT.



Season 10 & Season 13 of The Challenge are now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/W7QFfSO30q — Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2020

She insists she didn’t intend to ruin a relationship but believes the show portrayed her as “the disposable whore,” a trope she believes is saved for women.

Although Anastasia said she took accountability for how much she drank leading up to the infamous fight, she claims the events didn’t happen the way they were portrayed and doesn’t think it should have gotten so much airtime. When the situation occurred, the Detroit native recalled wanting to quit but only stayed due to an unseen conversation with Diem.

Anastasia says CT isn’t a ‘nice’ guy

Following the show, Anastasia pointed out the role CT played, referring to him as not a “nice” guy due to his exacerbating the situation online afterward when he could have spoken out against the vicious and undeserved comments.

She also claimed the show “traumatized” her for years, as she still believes the producers treated her and the cast as objects. Additionally, Anastasia explained that she has a medical condition that made completing the elimination difficult, yet noted the host publicly joked about her smoking.

Following her exit, the reality TV star admitted she struggled for a few years with her mental health after the show before seeking help.

Anastasia has since relocated to Virginia where she’s married and they welcomed a baby boy, Ernie, in December 2021. However, she has since opened up about her traumatic birthing experience on her Instagram page. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.