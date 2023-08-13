'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 schedule is here. Here's what to know about the coming weeks, plus information on the possible finale date.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiered on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The new season includes notable players from CBS shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, as well as veterans from MTV’s The Challenge. Here’s what fans need to know about The Challenge: USA Season 2 schedule, including the finale date.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 pits the best veteran players from CBS reality shows and MTV’s The Challenge against each other to win the $500,000 grand prize. The game started with all 24 players on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. But fans should prepare for the new season format.

The first three weeks of The Challenge: USA Season 2 include two episodes — one airing on Thursday and the other on Sunday. After three weeks, the show airs one episode per week on Thursdays. This schedule has not yet been confirmed, but if the show has 12 episodes like the first season, this is the proposed schedule and finale date for The Challenge: USA Season 2:

Premiere date: Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 9: Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 10: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 11: Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 12 (Finale): Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. ET

The season takes on a new format that changes the elimination schedule

The Challenge: USA Season 2 schedule gives fans a clue as to when eliminations will happen in the first three weeks. The premiere episode introduced viewers to the 24 players competing this season. The players were divided into three colors — blue, red, and green.

The blue team won in the first episode and had to nominate one male and one female player from either the red or green team for elimination. The red and green team players then each anonymously voted for one player from a losing team to head into elimination. Those votes were thrown into the Hopper, where host T.J. Lavin picked one name. This name determined whether it was a male or female elimination, which also decided whether the blue team’s nominated male or female player competed.

While fans hoped to watch an elimination go down in episode 1, the premiere only set up how the eliminations would work moving forward. The first elimination challenge will happen in episode 2.

With this in mind, the second elimination will likely air on Sunday, Aug. 20, and the third on Sunday, Aug. 27. After the season moves to a one-episode-per-week format, fans will probably see the daily challenge and elimination challenge in one episode.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

