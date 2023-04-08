‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Spoilers: Reported Cast Breakdown

According to popular spoiler account PinkRose, a new cast and alternates have reportedly departed to film spinoff The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Players who competed in ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 1

Alyssa Lopez – Big Brother 23

Alyssa Lopez became the last casualty of Big Brother 23 historic alliance, The Cookout, before they advanced to the final six. She competed in The Challenge: USA Season 1, teaming up with BB20’s Angela Rummans. However, her ally eliminated her shortly before the finals.

Cayla Platt – The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race standout Cayla Platt won a daily challenge and elimination on her way to the finals. However, she quit alongside several competitors who couldn’t finish the last stage, marking a second-place finish. She’s returning for another shot at the title.

Desiree J. “Desi” Williams – Survivor 35

Desi Williams won two daily missions during USA Season 1 on her way to the finals. However, she didn’t get a chance to compete because her partner Enzo Palumbo quit the first leg, ending her game as well.

The math aint mathin’ for my girl, Desi #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/n9gXckJKbu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 1, 2022

Tiffany Mitchell – Big Brother 23

The America’s Favorite Houseguest winner’s reputation as a strategic mastermind played against Tiffany Mitchell as she was immediately targeted. With bigger targets in the house, she might have a chance.

Cinco Holland – Love Island

Remembered for his relationship with fan-favorite Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland Jr. likely looks to make a name for himself in USA Season 2.

Kyland Young – Big Brother 23

The Cookout member Kyland Young competed in USA Season 1 where he won two daily missions and elimination but failed to make it to the finals.

MTV ‘The Challenge’ legends who will compete in ‘USA’ Season 2

Amanda Garcia – Are You the One?

After giving birth to her son in 2020, six-time competitor Amanda Garcia recently returned for season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies, where she almost made her first finals. This marks her first time competing in a spinoff.

Jonna Mannion – The Real World: Cancun

After not making the finals once in her five seasons in the flagship series, Jonna Mannion returned for All Stars, where she won back-to-back seasons. Her game in World Championship got cut short due to her partner Grant Crapp’s injury, so Jonna will compete in USA Season 2 looking for another title.

KellyAnne Judd – The Real World: Sydney

The Ruins finalist KellyAnne Judd made the finals in both seasons of All Stars she competed in and is currently on World Championship, where she’s attempting to fight her way from the bottom. Even though Jonna and KellyAnne are reportedly friends following the former’s betrayal, the two probably won’t work together in USA Season 2.

Michaela Bradshaw – Survivor 33

The Survivor standout briefly appeared on season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies, where an infamous list sent her home first. Michaela Bradshaw seeks to redeem herself in USA Season 2.

Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor 32

In Spies, Lies, and Allies, Michele Fitzgerald turned on fellow rookie Michaela, eventually sending her home before getting eliminated a couple of episodes later. She played a more aggressive game in Ride or Dies alongside Jay Starrett, but it didn’t work, as she was eliminated before the finals.

Tori Deal – Are You the One?

Last season, Tori Deal secured her first victory in eight seasons with Ride or Dies win. She’ll compete in USA Season 2 fresh off her World Championship appearance, where she seeks another title.

Happy Birthday, Tori! ? Keep rocking on. ?? pic.twitter.com/jVXZWeEJaN — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 7, 2022

Cory Wharton – The Real World: Ex-Plosion

Veteran Cory Wharton has competed in nine seasons, making it to the finals four times, but has yet to secure a victory.

Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat – Big Brother 20

The formidable rookie placed in the finals in back-to-back seasons but hasn’t been able to return since then. Fessy Shafaat seeks his first win in USA Season 2.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – ‘The Real World: Key West’

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is the winningest player in the franchise, winning seven times.

Josh Martinez – Big Brother 19

Big Brother winner Josh Martinez took a season off but will return for USA Season 2, seeking his first win. He could take home the title because he has allies and can work with rookies.

Paulie Calafiore – Big Brother 18

Paulie Calafiore hasn’t competed since 2019’s War of the Worlds 2 but has made it clear he wanted to return. Paulie gets his chance in USA Season 2.

Wes Bergmann – The Real World: Austin

Three-time champ Wes Bergmann has won two seasons of the flagship and one season of spinoff All Stars. He looks to add another title under his belt.

‘The Challenge’ rookies

Alyssa Snider – Big Brother 24

Mostly remembered for her showmance with controversial houseguest Kyle Capener and the perception that he carried her, Alyssa Snider will compete in USA Season 2, where she’ll likely show another side of her.

Ameerah Jones – Big Brother 24

After engineering a blindside and appearing as the strategist behind a girl’s alliance, the newly formed Leftovers alliance made it their first mission to take Ameerah Jones out of the game. She proved herself a threat early into the game, but how will her gameplay transfer to The Challenge?

Cassidy Clark – Survivor 43

In Survivor 43, Cassidy Clark relied on strategic alliances to advance through the game, ultimately making it to the Final Tribal Council. Her decision not to put herself in the fire-making challenge against frontrunner Jesse Lopez backfired as the jury didn’t respect her game, resulting in a second-place finish. Throughout the season, she won two immunity challenges, proving she has the physicality to compete in The Challenge.

Chanelle Howell – Survivor 42

When Chanelle Howell risked her vote and lost it in Survivor 42, she tried to manage the situation, but it backfired as her tribemates no longer trusted her, becoming the first jury member of Survivor 42.

Hannah Chaddha – Big Brother 23

The youngest member of the Cookout alliance Hannah Chaddha ended up placing fifth but quickly became a fan favorite. She and Cookout ally Tiffany are still friends and host a podcast, so they’ll probably work together in the house.

Lulu Gonzalez – The Amazing Race 33

Lulu Gonzalez competed on The Amazing Race 33 alongside twin Lala. The sisters didn’t win any legs and finished fifth. USA Season 2 marks her first time competing without her sibling.

That fire-making challenge though… ?? Chris reveals the motives behind his decision, including when he made up his mind. #SurvivorFinale #Survivor pic.twitter.com/EwtsQESv77 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 16, 2019

Chris Underwood – Survivor 38

Following Chris Underwood’s controversial Survivor win, he stepped away from the reality competition community. However, he returns for USA Season 2, where Chris wants to prove himself.

Dusty Harris – The Amazing Race 33

Dusty Harris competed in The Amazing Race 33, finishing third alongside best friend, Ryan Ferguson. He might have an alliance with Cayla, who placed second in his season.

Joseph Abdin – Big Brother 24

Fan-favorite Joseph Abdin grew in popularity during Big Brother 24 mainly due to his relationship with eventual winner Taylor Hale. As he got blindsided during his season, USA Season 2 allows him to show his skills.

Luis Colon – The Amazing Race 34

Remembered for their personalities, Luis Colon and his wife Michelle placed third in The Amazing Race 34. He will compete without his spouse in USA Season 2.

Monte Taylor – Big Brother 24

Even though he placed runner-up in Big Brother 24, many viewers don’t acknowledge Monte Taylor due to his treatment of Taylor Hale. He’ll look to create another narrative around him during USA Season 2.

Tyler Crispen – Big Brother 20

The Big Brother runner-up and Favorite Houseguest, Tyler Crispen, is competing in USA Season 2. Previously a competition threat, fans have wanted to watch him play. This marks his first time competing without ex-girlfriend Angela, who was a finalist in season 1.