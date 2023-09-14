CBS's 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 continues with another elimination in week 6. Here's who heads home next, according to spoilers.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 continues with week 6, episode 9, and players are finding their footing as individuals. Now that the teams are entirely disbanded, contestants compete for themselves as they navigate the house and the challenges. So, who heads home next after Monte Taylor’s departure? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers for week 6, episode 9.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 6.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Week 6 spoilers: Who goes home next?

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 6 spoilers are here. In the previous week, Tyler Crispen went head to head against Monte Taylor, and Tyler came out on top, sending Monte home. Unfortunately for Tyler, that’s not the only time he heads into elimination. Spoilers note he goes back into elimination in week 6 against Sebastian Noel. Tyler wins again, sending Sebastian home.

A sneak peek from this week shows Sebastian and Tori Deal getting closer than ever. Tori’s known for her on-screen showmances in the past, and fans seem to have mixed feelings about her relationship with Sebastian.

“I really, really like you,” Tori says to Sebastian while they’re in bed and holding hands, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “I feel like I came in here with literally no expectations of meeting you. I know where it’s at with us, and it’s all great, and I love it.”

“Sebastian and I are definitely getting closer and closer,” Tori tells the cameras. “Of course, as a Challenge champ, I wanted to come in and prove myself I could do it again. But, winning $250,000 would be amazing. I get to take that money and bring it back home, help my nephews out, help my niece out, help my sister out.”

Faysal Shafaat also talked about showmances in the house. “Tori has been down that road before, and it hasn’t ended well for her,” he told cameras. “And Seb, kind of being a rookie, I already know he’s gonna want to attach himself to Tori. It’s not just good for their games.”

It’s unclear if Sebastian and Tori continue their romance after the show. Fans will likely find out during the reunion.

Sebastian Noel from ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 | Aaron Smith/Paramount

Sebastian Noel talked about ‘The Challenge’ compared to ‘Survivor’

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers note Sebastian Noel heads home in week 6. He spoke about the difference between Survivor and The Challenge while speaking to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. First, he discussed the looks of The Challenge cast.

“We had a very hot cast, everyone was hot, everyone was sexy,” Sebastian verified. “We all vibed.”

“I wouldn’t say I was a Challenge super fan, but I definitely have seen the show. … It’s the same game,” Sebastian added. “We’re all playing the same game. Big Brother‘s a little different, but Survivor and The Challenge are very similar, besides the fact that we sleep on bamboo on Survivor and challenges. And we have showers and alcohol, which is a great thing. I think my mindset going into the game was basically the same. I enjoyed it.”

While he found gameplay similar, The Challenge elimination format threw him.

“You have this elimination in The Challenge, you have the chance to come back, which is totally different,” he added. “So, you have to think about that. … I think that’s totally a game changer.”

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.