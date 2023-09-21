'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 spoilers are here for week 7, episode 10. Who heads home next? Here's what to know.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 continues with another exciting episode after Sebastian Noel’s elimination. The finale is likely coming soon, and the veterans will start going head-to-head for their spot in T.J. Lavin’s final. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers for week 7, episode 10.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 7.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in week 7?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are here for week 7, episode 10. According to spoilers, Wes Bergmann heads home next.

Wes is a staple from MTV’s The Challenge, and fans anticipated he’d do quite well this season. Unfortunately, his performance comes up short this season. Spoilers from PinkRose note he goes against Chris Underwood and loses. The previous week, Chris sent home Sebastian Noel. Chris continues to prove he’s a serious threat in the competition.

Previews posted to Twitter for episode 10 show the challengers engaging in a difficult daily challenge over water. “If I’m scared and nervous, everybody else is scared and nervous,” Faysal Shafaat tells producers as the scene cuts to the competitors jumping into the water from above.

Another scene shows Chris gunning for Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Wes. “The true, best-cast scenario to go down there is Johnny and Wes,” he says, hoping to target the enemies-turned-friends.

Additionally, Josh Martinez likely turns his back on an ally. As he’s casting his vote, he’s crying. “I know that I’m crossing somebody that I have a really good friendship with,” he says.

It’s unclear if episode 10 could potentially contain a double elimination, as The Challenge: USA Season 2 finale date looms. If two competitors are eliminated in episode 10, Alyssa Snider also goes home. Cassidy Clark reportedly sends her home.

Wes Bergmann from ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 | Aaron Smith/Paramount

Wes Bergmann said he and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio stood out ‘like sore thumbs’ this season

According to spoilers, Wes Bergmann doesn’t make it to The Challenge: USA Season 2 finale. And he believes the cards were stacked against him and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Johnny and Wes are two of the most well-known and feared competitors from MTV’s The Challenge.

“I had a fear that ends up being incredibly validated that they were all going to be insecure with our presence there, in particular the most successful of us,” Wes told Entertainment Weekly. “Bananas and I stand out like sore thumbs, and on MTV, they come after us for clout, which I consider to be the wrong reasons to come after us. But I went into this knowing that people were going to come after us for the right reasons, and for the most part, they were: We’re threats.”

Wes said he believed he was “set up to fail” given that he didn’t have many allies from MTV’s The Challenge. “When I saw the makeup of how many people were from CBS, specifically from Big Brother and Survivor, I thought that [host] TJ [Lavin] had set us up to fail,” he continued. ” … But when you look at it in a CBS vs. MTV thing, we were completely outnumbered.”

Fans likely haven’t seen the last of Wes. MTV’s The Challenge viewers hope he’ll star in season 39 or 40.

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

