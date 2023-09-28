Another elimination is coming in 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 Episode 11. Here's who's headed home next as the finale looms.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 continues after a double elimination. Twelve competitors continued after Wes Bergmann and Alyssa Snider were sent home by Chris Underwood and Cassidy Clark. So, who’s eliminated next? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 Episode 11 spoilers regarding who heads home next.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 7.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in week 8?

Twelve competitors remain as fans head into week 8. Michaela Bradshaw, Cassidy Clark, Tyler Crispen, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Michele Fitzgerald, Chanelle Howell, Josh Martinez, Faysal Shafaat, Chris Underwood, Cory Wharton, and Desi Williams continued. According to The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers for week 8, episode 11, Tyler Crispen heads home next. If there’s another double elimination, Michele Fitzgerald is the next woman to head home.

Tyler is known for his prowess in Big Brother, but he comes up short in The Challenge: USA. He spoke to The Enquirer about his preparation for The Challenge.

“I think I first got the call somewhere in December, and I had already been trying to bulk up and really stick to a routine,” he said. “And when I got that call, and I started going down that rabbit hole of, ‘You know what, I might do this thing,’ I focused and I really dialed in my diet. I was training every day — I was swimming; I was running. I would run a random triathlon in the middle of the day in the heat for no reason at all, just because it’s, like, The Challenge. You never know what you’re going to expect.”

Despite his preparation, Tyler couldn’t make it through. But fans will likely see him again in Big Brother or The Challenge.

Fans may see more double eliminations as the final inches closer. Four men and four women will likely compete in the final. With this in mind, fans may see Cassidy send Michele home.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 cast | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

A sneak peek for episode 11 shows Cory Wharton hoping for ‘strong girls’ in the final

Given The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers, the season’s final is approaching. Historically, the men and women who make it into the finale pair up for various legs of the final. A sneak peek from episode 11 shows veteran player Cory Wharton talking about the women he hopes to see by his side.

“I feel like that final’s coming up real soon,” Cory tells the camera, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “In a perfect world, I want a crew that nobody saw coming. I want strong girls in the final. I want Desi, I want Michaela, I want Chanelle, I want Tori. So, I’m trying to build my own crew while the vets still think I’m rocking with them. That way, I can cover my back from all sides.”

Cory’s hoping to achieve a win this season finally, so fans will have to wait and see if he’s successful.

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

