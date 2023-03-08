‘The Challenge: World Championship’: 3 Cast Members No One Wants to Watch

Paramount+ is taking MTV’s The Challenge fans on a new journey with The Challenge: World Championship. The new show takes legends from the MTV series and pairs them with competitors from the international versions of the show. Fans will be happy to see several familiar faces, but there are some competitors viewers aren’t looking forward to having back on their screens. Here are The Challenge: World Championship cast members fans don’t want to watch.

Sarah Lacina joined ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast after winning ‘The Challenge: USA’

Sarah Lacina started on Survivor and then won The Challenge: USA. Now, she’s part of The Challenge: World Championship cast and ready to give it her all.

“Survivor was geared for camp life. This wasn’t geared for that,” she told Parade regarding The Challenge. “Because we’re joking and laughing and doing dance battles and everything during the day. You’re just seeing the competition side. But I feel like that’s how I usually am when I compete. I have a drive for it. And if it rubs you the wrong way, it rubs you the wrong way. But I’m successful.”

Unfortunately, many fans don’t look forward to watching her compete. Some believe she had the attitude of a “sore winner.” Reddit users commented on Sarah after her appearance on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast.

“Usually, when someone looks like a villain on TV, it’s because it was edited that way,” a fan commented. “Then you hear them on a podcast and realize they got the villain edit. From this summary, it seems like Sarah really is just that bad and there just wasn’t much editing required.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 fans think Kaycee Clark doesn’t make good TV

Kaycee Clark never made enemies on MTV’s The Challenge, which might explain her lack of popularity. She’s played a safe social game since she joined the flagship series. But her gameplay remained so under the radar that viewers often forgot she was even playing. Additionally, because she’s such a strong physical competitor, fans know they will end up watching Kaycee through an entire season — and they’re sick of it. They certainly didn’t want her to join The Challenge: World Championship cast.

A fan posted a survey to Reddit asking if fans approve of Kaycee. Over 1,000 votes — the majority — said they disapprove.

“Kaycee is the epitome of the identity crisis the show is having,” a fan wrote. “The show wants to be more competition, less drama. Kaycee is all competition, no drama. It’s extremely boring.”

“The only vet on this cast I actively disapprove of,” another fan wrote. “Great player, terrible reality TV character.”

Recent winner Tori Deal also isn’t a fan-favorite cast member

"You can't say trust Imma hold up the deal and then not hold it up?!" ?‍♀️

"You can't say trust Imma hold up the deal and then not hold it up?!" ?‍♀️

Tori and Jordan are rehashing their BIGGEST fight of the season during Part 1️⃣ of #TheChallenge38 reunion tonight at 8p on @MTV! ?

Tori Deal has become a controversial player in The Challenge universe. She won Ride or Dies and has cemented her legacy as one of the greats. But many fans don’t want to watch her in The Challenge: World Championship cast. Tori brings a lot of drama to the table, especially regarding her ex, Jordan Wiseley. And with Jordan also joining the new season, many viewers don’t want to watch the drama continue after hearing it in excess on Ride or Dies.

“Tori went from loved and a fan favorite to someone who annoys fans because she is now part of the vacation alliance and other reasons,” a fan on Reddit explained. “Some of the other reasons are her having the ‘Tori Show’ mentality where everything needs to go her way or else she panics.”

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.