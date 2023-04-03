‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Reportedly Included One of the Most Dangerous Challenges

The Challenge: World Championship features challenges viewers haven’t seen, including solving puzzles using heavy chains. The spinoff also included a mission that one MTV legend calls one of the most dangerous.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ says ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ included a dangerous challenge

The Challenge: World Championship Episode 4 featured the Gates of Hell challenge, which required the players to sprint from one end of a narrow corridor to another before a gate lowered. According to the rules, the two-person teams must make it, and whoever doesn’t is automatically disqualified.

It came down to The Challenge: USA winner Danny McCray and champ Tori Deal against three-time winner Wes Bergmann and UK runner-up Zara Zoffany. The All Stars 3 champ won, putting him and his teammate in power for the week.

Y'all ever been through the gates of hell? ? The challengers are sprinting (and crawling) their way to a win on episode 4️⃣ of #ChallengeWorldChamp! Stream it now on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/15V14r5jwH — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 22, 2023

Following the episode, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio appeared on the podcast Challenge Mania calling the challenge “one of the most dangerous” missions he’s competed in since debuting on the reality competition show in 2006.

He pointed out that many players could’ve gotten hurt sprinting down the restricted hallway due to the rebars sticking out of the ground and various holes. Bananas claimed he was surprised that nothing happened as he thought there were at least “100 different ways” someone could’ve gotten hurt during the challenge. Celebrity chef Rodrigo “Rodri” Cascón had a leg injury during the event, but it seemingly happened before.

Danny McCray disagreed with Wes Bergmann’s win

Team USA’s Danny McCray also had a problem with the challenge for a different reason.

After the episode aired, the former NFL player pointed out in a tweet that Wes shouldn’t have won because he didn’t make it through the gate as it lowered on top of him.

Additionally, his partner Zara wasn’t near him. Therefore, Danny wondered why it didn’t go to a stalemate which would have been a head-to-head sprint with the first-place finisher winning it for their team.

He also claimed the tie-breaker “didn’t exist in real-time.” When a fan claimed that Wes made it to the other side first, Danny noted that the rules stated that both partners had to advance past the gate. However, his teammate Zara was the furthest away.

Danny wants power so he can start playing his own game

The ex-NFL player wanted to win as he was done following the veterans and wanted to make his own moves. He and USA champ Sarah Lacina defected from Team USA and made a secret alliance with Australia’s Emily Seebohm and Grant Crapp to begin creating waves in the house.

Danny doesn’t want to work with his teammate’s ex-fianceé Jordan Wiseley as he prefers not to compete against the three-time champ in a final.

The MVPs are looking to get the big dogs OUT. ?‍♂️ See if they can succeed during an all-new episode of #ChallengeWorldChamp, streaming now on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/LFbOO5RMkF — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 22, 2023

However, Tori refuses to make a move. Therefore, Danny tried to count on Team Australia’s votes and ally Ben Driebergen to throw Jordan and his partner Kaz Crossley in during the next episode when Wes and Zara landed at the bottom.

However, it didn’t work out, and Danny chose to go to a stalemate, putting all the power in winners Kiki Morris and Darrell Taylor’s hands, who could choose any team they wanted.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.