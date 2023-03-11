‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Nathan Henry Says He Was ‘Absolutely Gutted’ by Disqualification

Geordie Shore standout Nathan Henry finished runner-up on The Challenge: UK and seemed poised to make a deep run in World Championship as a Global MVP. However, he was quickly medically disqualified. The reality TV star has since spoken about his early exit, admitting he was “absolutely gutted” to find out he couldn’t participate in the Paramount+ competition series.

Nathan Henry on early disqualification from ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Geordie Shore 10 star Nathan Henry competed on The Challenge: UK, where he finished runner-up and returned for The Challenge: World Championship as a Global MVP.

They faced off in a qualifier that determined how the newcomers would draft Challenge legends, with the last-place finishers headed straight into elimination. Presumably at the opening challenge, Nathan apparently sustained an injury, resulting in his medical disqualification from the series. Due to his exit, only a female elimination took place.

After the episode aired, Nathan talked to Newsweek about his short-lived appearance. He claimed he was “absolutely gutted” by the disqualification because he wanted to win the half-million dollar prize. “And I was ready to play the game,” he added.

According to the UK native, he had already made connections and formed alliances. Therefore, the Challenge runner-up believes he could have made a good run in the World Championship. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be,” he added. The Global MVP also noted he “would 100% return” for another season.

Nathan had a good social game in ‘The Challenge: UK’

During the first few days in the house, Callum Izzard started an alliance with Marcel Somerville, Ashley McKenzie, and Nathan.

Additionally, the Geordie Shore has his own connections created before the show with others, including Tristan Phipps and Kaz Crossley.

He wanted to work with everyone but quickly had to show his cards when he won the second daily mission alongside Ella Rae Wise. His alliance encouraged him to target brothers Curtis and AJ Pritchard, but he considered turning on Ashley, citing his Olympic background as logic.

Ultimately, Nathan didn’t want to make waves that early and turned on the siblings. It came back to bite him a couple of episodes later when AJ won a challenge and promptly threw the UK native into elimination.

Nathan finished second in ‘The Challenge: UK’

He sent home his ally Ashley in the staple Balls In Arena game, cementing his spot in the finals. Nathan completed the multi-leg finale ahead of Callum but behind his “boyfriend,” Tristan, clocking an impressive second-place finish.

It would have been interesting to watch Nathan on World Championship as he has close allegiances to other UK cast members, Zara Zoffany and Tristan.

Even though he forgave Kaz, who was partnered with AJ at the time, for throwing him into elimination, the Geordie Shore star might have wanted revenge, making for an exciting storyline as he’d likely have to team up with another franchise to get it done.

Since his exit, Nathan has returned to Catfish UK alongside Oobah Butler as a guest host. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.