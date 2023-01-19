‘The Circle’: Are Brett and Xanthi Dating?

A reality television romance is not out of the norm these days, especially when the two people involved are forced to live together and try to win $100,000. However, just because producers would love for a romance to bloom between two of their cast members doesn’t mean that sparks always fly. So, what was the case for Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis in The Circle Season 5?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Circle Season 5 Episode 13, “Finale.”]

Did Brett and Xanthi win ‘The Circle’ Season 5 as ‘Jennifer’?

Brett and Xanthi entered The Circle Season 5 as two separate contestants competing as themselves. They were a part of the original eight players, but a premature blocking almost sent them packing. Thankfully, The Circle producers gave the duo a second chance in the game.

After one conversation in the Circle chat during the premiere, the eight cast members had to rate each other. And they also had to pick one person to block if they became influencers. Ultimately, Raven Sutton and Chaz Lawery claimed the top two spots and blocked Brett and Xanthi, respectively.

But instead of packing their bags and leaving, Brett and Xanthi moved into a two-bedroom flat and re-entered the game as a catfish named “Jennifer,” unbeknownst to their competitors. Jennifer was a 51-year-old dog trainer, and Brett and Xanthi dubbed her the “aunt” of The Circle Season 5.

Everyone welcomed Jennifer with open arms, and she slowly climbed in the ratings. However, a hacker twist and newbie revolution tanked their game.

When Shubham Goel left The Circle, he gifted Jennifer with a hacker power. And Brett and Xanthi used it to hack Chaz’s profile to talk to Sam Carmona and throw “Tamira,” aka Tasia Lesley, under the bus. Unfortunately, Sam eventually caught on to the deceit, and Jennifer became quite unpopular.

Brett and Xanthi made it to the finale of The Circle Season 5, but they came in fifth place. And Sam went on to win the $100,000 grand prize.

The catfish duo don’t appear to be dating in 2023

Many fans of The Circle applauded Brett and Xanthi for using strategy and working well together, but did their working relationship turn romantic?

While Brett and Xanthi have yet to confirm or deny that they are dating, the outlook doesn’t look good. They do follow each other on Instagram, but they live on opposite sides of the United States. And there hasn’t been any interaction between Brett and Xanthi on social media.

Plus, the duo, formerly known as “Jennifer,” seemed to shut down notions that they were dating during The Circle Season 5 finale.

When The Circle host Michelle Buteau asked Brett and Xanthi if they would start dating outside of the game, Brett replied, “I think she’s got too many boys at home that are going to be mad if you ask that question.” And Xanthi agreed.

Brett and Xanthi reveal why they worked well together in ‘The Circle’

Following The Circle Season 5 finale, Brett and Xanthi sat down with Parade to discuss their game. And they shared what it was like to go from working alone to working together.

“So how I thought of it was, ‘Look, we’re gonna do this thing together. We’re going to become a team. I’m going to find everything and anything I love about you. And we’re gonna make it work,'” Xanthi explained. “And honestly, for me, I grew to love Brett so much. He had my back; I had his back.”

She continued, “And we had a really good balance between the two of us. I was the feminine that we needed with our Jennifer character, had that womanly touch to it. And Brett was playing the game side of Jennifer. So we had a really good balance. We had our ups and downs, of course. But respect is number one, and I’d say we had that the whole game.”

Brett added, “I feed off of people, so I was very fortunate to not only have someone to feed off of, but also to have a very high positive energy … So I really was very fortunate for the experience. We had so much fun. Even if someone didn’t chat with us, we were partying. We were having a great time in the room.”

All episodes of The Circle Season 5 are now available to stream on Netflix.