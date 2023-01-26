‘The Circle’ Fans Urge Netflix to Cut 1 Controversial Element From the Show

Netflix‘s The Circle became an instant hit when it premiered in January 2020. The reality competition show’s premise sounded simple and superficial. Still, it was more entertaining to watch a group of contestants quarantined in their own apartments messaging one another than we thought. And now, five seasons later, The Circle on Netflix is a success. But there are some changes fans would make to the series.

Oliver Twixt | Netflix

‘The Circle’ Season 5 on Netflix highlights one of the fans’ pet peeves

Before the finale of The Circle Season 5 dropped on Netflix, a fan started a Reddit thread to share one of their pet peeves with the show.

“Does anyone else feel annoyed when the contestants act shocked or wonder what’s going on when anything happens?” they wrote. “For example, EVERYONE on this show has seen previous seasons. Therefore EVERYONE knows that after someone is blocked, there will be another alert, and they ALL know what that alert is — that the blocked player gets to meet someone.”

They continued, “I don’t know why, but it annoys me when they all act like they are shocked by the alert and then by the message. I can understand these reactions in the first three seasons, but by seasons 4 and 5, these contestants should know what to expect and the order of events. I also wonder if the producers tell them they have to act shocked and like they don’t know what’s going on.”

A Reddit user commented, “I get it. It is annoying to hear everyone shout when there’s an alert. But they are told by producers to ‘play it up.’ I do think production could change up the game and the player’s responses since it’s on season 5, and obviously, it’s not a shock to see an alert or a blocking now.”

“What annoying to me is everyone hiding and cleaning up when the person is coming. Too much coaching from producers on what to do,” someone else shared. “I like the show a lot, but I’m feel like it’s getting too scripted.”

Another fan added, “I feel the same way, especially when the host announces every time there will be an alert. Like she uses the same dry jokes every time. It’s so annoying.”

As one The Circle fan pointed out, the Netflix series has become too “scripted,” which results in the players’ fake reactions. So perhaps it’s time the streaming service changes the show’s format.

check out this GRWM ft. Sam, winner of The Circle season 5 ?️ pic.twitter.com/2KvifnV2jk — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) January 24, 2023

Is ‘The Circle’ too predictable?

The Circle fans’ annoyance with the contestants’ fake surprise is a sign of a much bigger problem in the Netflix series — it’s become too predictable.

Don’t get us wrong; The Circle is still entertaining. But the show’s format has remained the same since the beginning. Players enter the game, chat, rate one another, and block other cast members. And despite producers trying to add in elements such as the hacker twist or a “singles” season, they have done little to influence the game.

Plus, they recycle twists from past seasons. We were surprised that no one guessed Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis were “Jennifer” in season 5.

Perhaps if Netflix switched things up more, The Circle contestants would be more consistently genuinely surprised. They wouldn’t have to “play it up” for the camera.

The most authentic shock we saw from the season 5 players was when producers announced there had been a hacker. However, we all know how that twist turned out.

Has Netflix renewed ‘The Circle’ for season 6?

Hopefully, Netflix can make the necessary changes to The Circle to make it less predictable. But we don’t know if the show has a future since the streaming service hasn’t announced a renewal or cancelation.

Despite the lack of news, we believe that The Circle Season 6 is inevitable. The series pulls in good ratings, which is why there have been five seasons in three years. It’s only a matter of time before the show returns.

All five seasons of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.