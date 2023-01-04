‘The Circle’: Raven and Paris Ate ‘Struggle’ Meals While Living Together

Duos has played together on The Circle before. But season 5 is the first time fans watched someone who is deaf playing and living with an interpreter. Raven Sutton impressed other players while Paris McTizic watched. It looked like they had a lot of fun together, but Raven revealed their dinners were more of a struggle.

Raven competes on ‘The Circle’ Season 5 with Paris

Raven is 26 years old and from Maryland. Paris worked as her interpreter throughout the season, and which means they stayed in the same apartment.

“I was born deaf,” she said in her introduction. “I come from a deaf family. We’re third-generation deaf. American Sign Language is my first language, and yes, I could use my voice, but I feel more comfortable using sign language.”

Raven made all the decisions for her game as Paris interpreted for the audience. But fans also get to see his natural reactions to the game at times, he dressed up with her, and they spent their free time together. That included dancing, cooking, and more. But not everything about their time together was glamorous.

Raven reveals she made a struggle meal with Paris on ‘The Circle’

Cast members live separately in their own apartments. Viewers sometimes catch them cooking in the kitchen for themselves.

The Circle cast talked to This Chix Flix, who asked what they ate while filming. “I’m a simple pimple, so I was always eating, well, they call it chips, but french fries and cheese,” Sam Carmona said. “French fries with cheese on top, I’m good as long as I have my coffee in the morning. That was the main thing to the kitchen to the coffee. Nothing else matters, don’t ask me any questions, circle. I need a second.”

​​Shubham Goel played the game before. But his skills in the kitchen haven’t improved over the years. He admitted he’s not good at cooking, so he stuck to heating up frozen pizzas. But Raven said she cooked a lot with Paris.

“Me and Paris came up with our own struggle meal,” she explained. “We had like turkey meat with like beans with no noodles. We just had–and we just ate it. It was just our struggle meal, but you know. It was lit, though. It was so good.” The social worker said she continues to make it even though they’re no longer filming.

How do people on ‘The Circle’ get their food?

The cast has to stay in their rooms throughout the game. But People revealed how the cast gets the food they need while filming.

Contestants give their grocery orders aloud to producers. This could happen every day or so. The show is filmed in a building in England, and all of the apartments are in the same wing. Producers have made sure the neighbors can’t hear each other.

Luckily, the cast hasn’t had a cooking competition to impress other players on the Netflix show. But it sounds like Raven looks back on her time with Paris fondly and keeps some of their meals alive.