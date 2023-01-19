‘The Circle’: Renewed or Cancelled for Season 6? Here’s What We Know

Netflix‘s The Circle Season 5 has come to a pleasantly surprising end, and we’re already gearing up for what the streaming service has in store for the reality competition series’ future. But is another season a guarantee? Or has Netflix canceled The Circle before it could reach season 6?

Netflix has yet to announce if ‘The Circle’ is renewed or canceled

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t released any news pertaining to The Circle Season 6. As of the writing of this article, the show has not been renewed or canceled. However, we expect that to change in the coming weeks.

The streaming service renewed The Circle for seasons 2 and 3 shortly after the first season concluded in 2020. And then, Netflix announced that seasons 4 and 5 were coming right before season 3 premiered in 2021. So it’s plausible that a renewal announcement is coming soon. And there is no doubt in our minds that The Circle Season 6 is a go, along with season 7, since Netflix likes to renew the show in batches.

According to Distractify, The Circle producers have already begun the casting process for season 6. The show’s website featured an application that aspiring contestants could fill out, but it closed in October 2021. So given that evidence and taking into account the series’ popularity, we predict that The Circle won’t be canceled anytime soon.

When would ‘The Circle’ Season 6 premiere?

Going off past seasons, it’s apparent that Netflix likes to release two seasons of The Circle a year. Seasons 2 and 3 premiered in 2021, while seasons 4 and 5 aired in 2022 and early 2023. So it would make sense if The Circle Season 6 was released in 2023.

Sadly, since Netflix hasn’t officially renewed or canceled the show, we can only estimate the release date of the next season. And our best guess is that season 6 could premiere mid to late 2023. However, we won’t know the official date until the streaming service wants us to know. So, we’ll have to be patient and wait until Netflix releases news surrounding The Circle Season 6.

Our dream cast for ‘The Circle’ Season 6

Since Shubham Goel returned for The Circle Season 5, we have hope that season 6 will feature more former players. While we don’t think the upcoming season will contain all returning contestants, it might have one or two.

Our first pick for the cast of The Circle Season 6 is Paris McTizic from season 5. Technically, he wasn’t a part of the official cast, but he was definitely a scene-stealer. And we know many fans would be elated if Paris played the game in a future season.

And if we could make one more request, it would have to be Chloe Veitch from The Circle Season 2. She came in second place and won the Fan Favorite Award. If anyone deserves another chance, it’s Chloe.

