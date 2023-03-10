‘The Glory’ Part 2: [Spoiler] Proves to Be Myeong-o’s Killer

While fans watch Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) continue her revenge against her high school bullies in The Glory Part 2 K-drama, there is another mystery. In the first half of the K-drama, Dong-eun’s plan involved enticing Myeong-o (Kim Gun-woo) with enough information to want to help her turn against the others. But he disappears into thin air and is pronounced missing by authorities. Evidence points to Yeon-jin (Lim Yi-jeon), and The Glory Part 2 reveals the truth about Myeong-o’s killer.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory.]

Kim Gun-woo as Myeong-o in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

Myeong-o learns the truth about So-hee – leading him to blackmail

Knowing her bullies, Dong-eun knows to destroy Myeong-o she has to appeal to his more foolish side. Unlike the others, he has no social standing, money, or status and is not well respected. Dong-eun revealed to him that she knew who had killed So-hee (Lee So-e) to get the upper hand. The information enticed him to the extreme. If he knew the truth, he would help her blackmail the others for information about the past murder.

Dong-eun knows not to trust him fully but still had him call the others individually to set up a meeting. He is told to dangle information about So-hee to see who would take the bait. The Glory reveals that Myeong-o did call the others, but none of them met with him because he could not be found. Unsurprisingly, the last person he called was Yeon-jin. Shortly after, fans see him go to a travel agency for a one-way ticket to Russia.

Dong-eun also ropes in Hye-jong (Cha Joo-young), who asks for forgiveness and promises to help her lessen the revenge. Under Dong-eun’s request, Hye-jeong files Myeong-o as a missing person, alerting the police. But multiple The Glory theories suggested that Yeon-jin is Myeong-o’s killer, but why?

The answer is simple. Dong-eun revealed to him that Yeon-jin was behind So-hee’s murder. With only Yeon-jin as the real culprit, she would have feared Myeong-o telling the truth. Fans will also remember a scene of Yeon-jin having a nasty scratch mark on her foot. It is a wound similar to someone clawing for help. She is also later seen cleaning her green heels in The Glory, almost in guilt.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 reveals how and where Myeong-o’s killer did the deed

Speculations were accurate. The Glory Part 2 revealed that Yeon-jin was Myeong-o’s killer. Myeong-o contacted each of the others to meet and casually mentioned a detail specific to them about So-hee. But many could care less or had no accurate recollection of what he was talking about. He then called Dong-eun to reveal he was somewhat betraying her, which she expected.

But fans do not see Myeong-o’s call to Yeon-jin until the end of The Glory Part 2 Episode 9. While luxury shopping, he calls her while she is at dinner with friends. Unlike the others, fans do not hear what he tells Yeon-jin or what he says about So-hee. She agrees to meet him, and the shot pans downward to Yeon-jin’s green heels.

Yeo-seong putting Yeon-jin to sleep in ‘The Glory’ Part 2 | via Netflix

The Glory Part 2 Episode 10 has a brutal scene of what Myeong-o’s killer did. But the way it is revealed is unique. She later returned for her procedure after meeting Hye-jong at Joo Yeo-jeong’s (Lee Do-hyun) plastic surgery office. Disliking the feeling of getting filler, she asked to be put under. But it was all part of Dong-eun’s plan. While losing consciousness, Yeo-jeong asked what she did to Myeong-o.

In a flashback, she met with Myeong-o at Jae-jun’s (Park Sung-hoon) store in the fitting room. But Yeon-jin caught on to his recording and ruined his phone. While she feigns ignorance about who So-hee is, Myeong-o revealed he has the evidence in his pocket. Trying to take it proved her guilt, and she knew what it was. Myeong-o said there was a camera. Frantic with worry, Yeon-jin grabs an expensive bottle of whiskey and strikes Myeong-o multiple times—the blood sprays everywhere and on her shoes.

Does Yeon-jin go to jail for Myeong-o’s murder?

Dong-eun’s detailed plan to destroy Yeon-jin’s life is perfect down to the last straw. The Glory Part 2 revealed that Yeon-jin had the detective get rid of the body, but she was betrayed. In the hope of using it as leverage, the detective vacuum-sealed the body and preserved it at an abandoned funeral home. Both Yeon-jin and the detective are in for the shock of their lives.

Previously, Yeon-jin’s past as a bully was anonymously posted online, ruining her image. When Hyeon-nam (Yum Hye-ran) followed the detective, she realized the abandoned funeral home was using electricity. With the help of Yeo-jeong, Dong-eun buys it, and they discover Myeong-o’s body. But they tell the local convenience store owner they will not report it as long as they keep the body.

The next piece of information was shocking. During Yeon-jin’s procedure at Yeo-joeng’s office, he took a bit of skin from her foot wound caused by Myeong-o. They put it under Myeong-o’s fingernail to plant more evidence and had thugs dump the body to be discovered. It only worsened when The Glory Part 2 revealed that the store assistant was Yeon-jin’s victim.

At the time of the murder, she was sleeping in the store’s storage room. While Myeong-o asked for help, the shock stopped her. But the K-drama showed that Myeong-o also sexually assaulted her in the past. She took the murder weapon and kept it. She later gave it to Dong-eun. Along with the evidence in So-hee’s case and Myeong-o’s, the police find everything to arrest Yeon-jin.

The Glory Part 2 is available on Netflix.