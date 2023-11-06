Gerry Turner gave an interview recently. A well placed mirror may have revealed who actually won 'The Golden Bachelor.' A woman is clearly visible and fans think its Leslie.

Gerry Turner will pick the winner of The Golden Bachelor on Nov. 30. While viewers only know who the final three contestants are right now, there has been plenty of speculation about who the septuagenarian has given the final rose to. In fact, some viewers think a mirror in a recent interview actually gives away the winner of The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Turner has been giving interviews since ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premiered

Gerry Turner hasn’t shied away from the media since the premiere of The Golden Bachelor. Turner has sat down for multiple interviews and seems more than happy to chat and reflect on his time on the show. He seems happy, relaxed, and pleased with how his time as a bachelor being pursued by a bevy of beautiful women went.

It’s possible that Gerry is so happy because he did find his next great love on the show. If he did, he’s been careful not to say too much while chatting about the series. That doesn’t mean a slip didn’t happen. In one interview, Gerry is clearly accompanied by a woman. The jury is still out on whether it’s one of the contestants, a completely different female companion, or even one of his family members.

A woman is sitting on the bed in a recent interview

Turner sat down to discuss his time on The Golden Bachelor with Us Weekly in October. While the retired restauranteur didn’t give anything away in his answers, eagle-eyed viewers think they know the winner of the series because of a well-placed mirror.

During his chat, Gerry is sitting in front of a mirror, and it appears that someone is in the room with him. Based on the silhouette, The Golden Bachelor fans believe Leslie Fhima is the woman sitting in the room with Gerry. The hair color certainly seems to match, and the divorced fitness instructor was one of Gerry’s frontrunners. Leslie is the one contestant that fans actually saw get a rose in last week’s episode.

While Leslie may be sitting in on the interview, it’s difficult to tell exactly who is in the room with Gerry. Because the mirror is composed of slats, there isn’t an actual view of the woman’s face. While it’s possible it is Leslie, it seems equally likely that a manager, agent, or even one of Gerry’s daughters is sitting in on the interview for moral support. Whoever is visible in the mirror appears to be using a laptop or tablet, though.

Leslie Fhima in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

The identity of the woman sitting in the same room as Gerry was never mentioned during the interview, nor was she acknowledged. While it’s fun to look for hints and clues, we won’t truly know who Gerry Turner picks as the winner of The Golden Bachelor until Nov. 30. Ahead of the big day, fans can tune in to see a tell-all episode. The series will also include one of the franchise’s infamous “fantasy suites” episodes.