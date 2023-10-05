'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner isn't afraid to get emotional while choosing the next love of his life. Here's what he said about his tears.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is breathing new life into Bachelor Nation, and we’re here for it. Gerry Turner is already the perfect addition to the world of The Bachelor. He hopes to find love following the death of his late wife, Toni Turner. We don’t want to see Gerry upset in the show. But he admitted that he cries a lot this season, and there’s a specific reason.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner explains why he’s crying in the series

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner doesn’t hold back his tears. We loved seeing Gerry open up early on in the premiere. His emotions offered an authenticity to the show we haven’t seen in a while. That said, it hurts to watch Gerry cry, especially knowing everything he went through in the past.

Gerry further explained his emotions while speaking to GQ. He said that sending women home often brought him to tears, as the entire journey felt raw and emotional.

“But in the journey itself, I think the most surprising thing was just how painful it was when I had far fewer roses than I had women and I had to send someone home,” the star said. “That’s still very much top of mind how badly that felt.”

While he admitted that viewers will “see a lot of tears in the show,” he doesn’t feel embarrassed. “I couldn’t help myself, particularly the later it got in the journey and the more difficult it became, because I got to know the women really well and respect them,” he continued. “And I worked to build a relationship with them only to get to the point where, you know, I had to send them home.”

Gerry explained how he attained “clarity” through the mentally taxing journey.

“The thing that I tried really hard to do is compartmentalize the information I had about each of the individuals,” he said. “In a given day, once I was finished with a date or a conversation, I tried to just kind of package that up and set it aside. Then, I’d take out the next day’s package, whoever that was with, and try really hard to focus only on the person that I was with on any given day. I think that gave me good clarity and good direction so that I didn’t get bogged down.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ cast | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

He cried in the premiere while speaking about his late wife, Toni Turner

Seeing The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner cry feels like a stab to the heart. And that’s especially true when he speaks about his late wife, Toni Turner. Toni died of a bacterial infection shortly after retiring from her job as a volunteer coordinator at a hospital. At the time, Gerry purchased their dream home to retire in together. Gerry expressed how he feels life didn’t treat his late wife fairly.

“She’d worked her whole life, getting to that spot where she deserved her time in retirement and her time of fun, and she got cheated out of it,” he said, according to People. “That was the thing that always bothered me.”

“The first lake house that we bought together, I sold that house as soon as another house came available on the lake that was comparable because I just couldn’t stand the memories of her being there — or, actually, not being there,” he added. “I moved out of that house just to get away from those memories.”

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.