What happens in 'The Golden Bachelor' Fantasy Suites? Here's what Gerry Turner said that makes us wonder what went down.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor heads to the Fantasy Suites on Nov. 16, 2023, and fans can’t wait to see what happens with Gerry Turner and his final two women. The previews show Gerry discussing the Fantasy Suites with host Jesse Palmer. And it looks like he spends intimate time with Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. But does Gerry get physically intimate? Here’s what he said about the Fantasy Suites that may allude that he had sex.

Gerry Turner discussed having sex in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites

The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites come highly anticipated, as we’re all wondering what really goes down during the overnight dates. Gerry Turner said in several interviews that the Fantasy Suites for folks his age are much different than those for traditional Bachelor and Bachelorette leads. With Gerry in his 70s, he hoped to get to know the women on a deeper, more personal level — but that doesn’t necessarily involve sex.

That said, Gerry spoke to Variety about his regrets from the season. He told Variety that he regretted telling more than one woman he was in love with them. And he also said that he “failed” at being intimate with only one woman for the rest of his life.

“I’ve always tried to commit to myself to only try and say ‘I love you’ to one person for the rest of my life. I only wanted to be intimate with one person for the rest of my life. I failed at that,” he explained to Variety. “That’s what I alluded to about being in the moment and getting all excited about the concept of being in love. I so regretted it, because I felt like I wasn’t true to myself at that moment. This is what I expected of myself, and I failed. When you say that to someone, it can become very destructive.”

Gerry’s admission that he wasn’t “intimate” with “one person” for the rest of his life might indicate that he got physical with both Theresa and Leslie. But we suspect more will be revealed during the Fantasy Suites episode.

Gerry Turner says the Fantasy Suites were not about the ‘physical intimacy’ for him

While The Golden Bachelor fans want to know more about what goes down in the Fantasy Suites, we have a feeling that Gerry Turner won’t give too many details. But he did admit that the Fantasy Suites were about so much more than the possibility of “physical intimacy.” During an interview with Bachelor Nation, Gerry said he felt “nervous and excited” for fans to watch the special week.

“The general assumption about Fantasy Suites is that it leads to or is the stage for a physical intimacy,” Gerry said. “And the reality was not that way at all for me and the Fantasy Suites that I had, but rather it was the perfect opportunity for the connection on a more emotional and intellectual level and the exchange of ideas, and beliefs, and values, and all that. And those nights were genuinely watershed moments for me.”

“In your 20s and 30s, you might have a different priority about the Fantasy Suites, whereas in your 70s, it’s more about an emotional connection,” he added.

Given this interview, Gerry might’ve held off on the physical intimacy after all. We’ll have to wait and find out what happens when the episode airs.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.